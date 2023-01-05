Submit Release
Regency Centers Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (The “Company”) (NASDAQ: REG) will announce its Fourth Quarter 2022 earnings results on Thursday, February 9, 2023, after the market closes. The Company’s earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website – investors.regencycenters.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Friday, February 10, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Dial#: 877-407-0789 or 201-689-8562
Webcast: 4th Quarter 2022 Webcast Link

Replay

Webcast Archive: Investor Relations page under Webcasts & Presentations

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Christy McElroy
904 598 7616
ChristyMcElroy@regencycenters.com 


Primary Logo

