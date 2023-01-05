Tri-Cities Functional Medicine Releases Guide on Top Questions Regarding Magnetic e-Resonance Therapy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri-Cities Functional Medicine, a provider of Magnetic e-Resonance Therapy, released a guide answering questions many people have on the effectiveness and safety of MeRT. MeRT is a cutting-edge treatment option for improving brain function and treating a wide range of symptoms and conditions.
The FAQs addressed in this guide include:
1. How does MeRT work?
2. What happens during MeRT?
3. What are the side effects of MeRT?
4. Who should consider MeRT?
5. How can MeRT benefit me?
6. How soon will I see results?
7. Are the results of MeRT permanent?
8. Is MeRT safe for children?
9. Should anyone not get MeRT?
10. How is MeRT different from neurofeedback?
For anyone interested in MeRT treatment, this new guide provides a comprehensive overview of the MeRT process. The guide explains that MeRT works by improving neural communication by targeting dysfunctional brain signals to improve conditions such as insomnia, depression, anxiety, PTSD, TBIs, autism, and more.
The treatment begins with a MeRT specialist taking an EKG and q-EEG, used for a process called “brain mapping.” This information is evaluated as used to create the client’s custom treatment plan. The actual treatment process involved placing a magnetic coil on the client’s head to target dysfunctional areas.
As discussed in the guide, while MeRT is safe for most individuals (including children), some criteria can disqualify people from receiving MeRT treatment, such as having a pacemaker or pregnancy. Additionally, there are very minimal side effects to MeRT, the most common being a slight headache following the procedure, and frequent treatment sessions over the course of a 4-6 week period are recommended for the best results.
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine is a compassionate and evidence-based functional medicine practice in Johnson City, Tennessee that specializes in treating chronic and complex conditions. The clinic creates custom functional medicine treatment plans and provides MeRT to address the root cause of neurological issues.
To learn more about MeRT in Tennessee and surrounding areas, visit the Tri-Cities Functional Medicine website or watch a free MeRT webinar to get started.
Tambri Radawi
