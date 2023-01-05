Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,957 in the last 365 days.

Rapid Micro Biosystems to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced that the Company will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

The Company is scheduled to present on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 9:45am Pacific Time (12:45pm Eastern Time). A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Rapid Micro Biosystems investor relations website at https://investors.rapidmicrobio.com/ and can be accessed here. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 30 days after the event.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct system automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct system brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of in-line/at-the-line MQC automation to deliver faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making, that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Lexington, Massachusetts, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands.

For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on Twitter at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.


Investor Contact:
Michael Beaulieu, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
mbeaulieu@rapidmicrobio.com

Media Contact:
media@rapidmicrobio.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Rapid Micro Biosystems to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.