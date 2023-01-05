Atlas to Participate in the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference

Submit Release
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental services provider, announced that L. Joe Boyer, Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Parnell, Chief Strategy Officer will participate in the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference, which is being held virtually, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Atlas’s presentation at the event will begin at 3:05 PM Eastern time. The live presentation can be accessed here or through the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.oneatlas.com.

About Atlas Technical Consultants
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend the lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,500+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental (ENV); Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC); Engineering & Design (E&D); and Program Management/Construction Management, and Quality Management (PCQM). To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

Contacts:

Media
Karlene Barron
770-314-5270
karlene.barron@oneatlas.com

Investor Relations
Chase Jacobson, Vallum Advisors
512-851-1507
ir@oneatlas.com


Primary Logo

