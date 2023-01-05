Hollywood Digest Announces Top Successful Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2023 that are Slaying the Game

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In 2023, keep an eye out for these top successful entrepreneurs that are spearheading the way in which we conduct business. The selected entrepreneurs are in the top of their field with new cutting edge ideas. Take note and study them as they set the stage for business to flourish. Top of the list is Al Siamon owner of over 24 patents, Real Estate Mogul Robert Shemin,Dr. Nooristani, MD "The Doctor" on ABC Morning News, Chef to the stars Ryan Rondeno, Tech Savy Sarah Peterson, Dr. Laura Purdy, MD Licensed in all 50 states plus DC and known as “America’s Favorite Doctor.” ICT & Partners make Hollywood Digest editors pick for successful entrepreneurs to watch in 2023.

To view the complete list of entrepreneurs selected by Hollywood Digest visit: https://thehollywooddigest.com/top-successful-entrepreneurs-to-watch-in-2023-that-are-slaying-the-game/

About ICT

Over the past 18 years, ICT and teams are proud to have helped catapult many brands and artist into new heights. After identifying the gaps present in a business, ICT comes up with creative business and marketing strategies to fill in those gaps. By leveraging existing relationships, ICT has helped companies, musicians and individuals create and develop some of the most effective marketing and advertising campaigns to increase their visibility, and sequentially increase their profits. By utilizing these strategic partnerships help increase awareness, educates prospects, bring in substantial business and opportunities thanks to the top ten PR companies that formed this unique team. "Together Everyone Achieves More" rings true for Holly Davidson, Jimmy Star, Kelly K PR, Eileen Shapiro & Eric Steven.

