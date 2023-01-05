Submit Release
Comera Life Sciences to Present at Upcoming Biotech Showcase Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRA), a life sciences company developing a new generation of bio-innovative biologic medicines to improve patient delivery, access, safety and convenience, today announced that the company will present at the upcoming Biotech Showcase Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM PT in San Francisco, CA.   

The Company will also host one-on-one meetings with investors from Monday, January 9 through Wednesday January 11.

This year, registered Biotech Showcase attendees can view the company presentation live. Also, attendees can view recorded presentations at their convenience with 24x7 on-demand access, when scheduling does not allow viewing during the main event week.

A live webcast of the presentation and a replay of the presentation will be available for 6 months under the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.comeralifesciences.com/news-events/events

About Comera Life Sciences

Leading a compassionate new era in medicine, Comera Life Sciences is applying a deep knowledge of formulation science and technology to transform essential biologic medicines from intravenous (IV) to subcutaneous (SQ) forms. The goal of this approach is to provide patients with the freedom of self-injectable care, reduce institutional dependency and to put patients at the center of their treatment regimen.

To learn more about the Comera Life Sciences mission, as well as the proprietary SQore™ platform, visit https://comeralifesciences.com/.

Contacts

Comera Investor
John Woolford
ICR Westwicke
John.Woolford@westwicke.com

Comera Press
Jon Yu
ICR Westwicke
ComeraPR@westwicke.com


Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


