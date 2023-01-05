CCIM Institute Announces 2023 Executive Management Team

David Schnitzer, CCIM, to lead the organization in 2023.

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCIM Institute, one of the largest commercial real estate networks in the world with chapters in more than 30 global markets, announced its 2023 board of directors at the organization's Annual Governance Meeting, held Oct. 12-16 in Chicago. CCIM Institute confers the Certified Commercial Investment Member Designation, commercial real estate's global standard for professional achievement.

David Schnitzer, CCIM, partner at ASCEND Commercial Real Estate in Dallas, will serve as 2023 CCIM Institute president. Schnitzer has been a part of the leadership at the institute for over a decade. In addition to serving on multiple committees during his tenure, he was president of the North Texas CCIM Chapter in 2012 and 2013. He served as a CCIM Institute presidential liaison in 2017, 2018, and 2020 and as president of CCIM Technologies in 2015. Schnitzer has spent the last 20 years in commercial brokerage specializing in retail real estate, land, and investment properties. He is a board member of the North Texas Commercial Association of REALTORS® and earned his CCIM Designation in 2008.

2023 President-Elect D'Etta Casto-DeLeon, CCIM, is a senior portfolio manager at CBRE Loan Services in Houston. Previously, she served on the Houston/Gulf Coast CCIM Chapter board of directors, including as its 2012 president, and as Region 4 vice president. At the institute level, Casto-DeLeon was a member of the board of directors from 2015-2020 and a 2018 presidential liaison. She also served on multiple committees — including Executive, Finance, Members Services, Strategic Planning, and Marketing — and subcommittees — including Chapter Activities, Regional Activities, and Networking. She has more than 24 years of commercial real estate loan servicing and mortgage banking experience, including managing various investment portfolios and asset management responsibilities, primarily for life insurance companies. Casto-DeLeon earned her CCIM Designation in 2007.

2023 CCIM Institute First Vice President, Steve Rich, CCIM, is senior director of retail services with Colliers International in Charlotte, N.C. Previously, he served on the North Carolina CCIM Chapter Board of Directors, including as its 2012 President, and as Region 9 vice president. At the institute level, Rich has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2014, and in 2021 he was treasurer. Rich has also served on the following institute committees: Executive, Finance, and Governance. Licensed in North and South Carolina, he has more than 26 years of commercial real estate experience in retail, land, and investment properties. Rich earned his CCIM Designation in 2006.

2023 CCIM Institute Treasurer, Charlie Mack, CCIM, is president/broker of Mack Realty in Las Vegas. Mack has been an active volunteer leader with CCIM Institute since he earned his Designation in 1990. Over the past three decades, Mack has served on virtually every committee at the global level, chairing many of them, as well as numerous task forces and work groups. In addition, he has served at the chapter level as president of the Southern Nevada CCIM Chapter in 1991 and 1996. Mack also serves his community and the commercial real estate industry. He is past president of the Las Vegas Southwest Rotary Club, has served on the Clark County Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, and was a member of the Nevada Real Estate Commission for six years, serving as its president from 2004 through 2005.

2023 CCIM Institute Treasurer-Elect, Jim Tansey, CCIM, is president of Hawkeye Real Estate Investment Co., and Hawkeye Commercial Real Estate, a full-service commercial brokerage and property management firm serving eastern Iowa and western Illinois. He was first elected to the Iowa CCIM Chapter Board of Directors in 2007, served as president in 2013, and continues to serve on the board today. In 2018, he served as the institute's Region 5 vice president. Tansey has been a member of the institute's Board of Directors since 2020 and has served on the Finance and Strategic Planning committees, as well as chairing the Government Affairs committee in 2021. Licensed in Iowa and Illinois, he has 20 years of commercial real estate experience across all disciplines. Tansey earned his CCIM Designation in 2005.

CCIM Institute is a global community of 13,000 members and 55 chapters in 30 countries that educates and connects the world's leading experts in investment strategy, financial analysis, and market analysis. For more information, visit www.ccim.com.

