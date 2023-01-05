Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,950 in the last 365 days.

Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company developing MasterKey therapies designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting families of oncogenic driver mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, David M. Epstein, Ph.D., will present an update on the Company’s progress at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. PT in San Francisco, California.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the investors relations section of the Company’s website at: www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available and archived for 90 days following the event.

About Black Diamond
Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company focused on the development of MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in clinically validated targets. Black Diamond leverages a deep understanding of cancer genetics and onco-protein structure and function, to discover and develop innovative MasterKey therapies. The Company’s MasterKey therapies are designed to overcome resistance, minimize on-target, wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to address significant unmet medical needs of patients with genetically defined cancers. The Company is advancing a robust pipeline with lead clinical-stage program BDTX-1535, targeting MasterKey mutations in both EGFR mutant-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), and BDTX-4933, a program targeting RAF MasterKey mutations in solid tumors, as well as discovery-stage research programs. The Company’s proprietary Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology, or MAP drug discovery engine, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing tumor data and validate MasterKey mutations.

Contact:
Julie Seidel, Stern Investor Relations
(212) 362-1200
investors@bdtx.com
media@bdtx.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.