Nussbaum Center in Greensboro, NC Receives $2M in Federal Funding
$2,000,000 in federal Community Project Funding has been granted to Nussbaum for their "The Steelhouse Center for Urban Manufacturing and Innovation" project.
This bill makes a historic investment in the Sixth District.”GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship (NCFE) received a $2,000,000 federal Community Project Funding grant for The Steelhouse Center for Urban Manufacturing and Innovation, as part of Congresswoman Kathy Manning’s bipartisan omnibus bill to allocate $25.56 million in federal funding to projects in North Carolina’s Sixth District.
— Congresswoman Kathy Manning.
“This bill makes a historic investment in the Sixth District,” said Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06), including “workforce development programs and much more.”
“The grants we have received to date will enable The Steelhouse project to move forward in 2023,” said Sam Funchess, CEO of NCFE. “We will begin to breathe new life into this historic structure as a future home to start-ups and entrepreneurs who serve the community and create high-paying jobs.”
“The Nussbaum Center provides an important economic development model for the Triad region,” said Lisa Hazlett, President of NCFE. “We expect The Steelhouse to become a vibrant community of entrepreneurs, small businesses, artisans and entrepreneur support organizations – and an anchor for our dynamic and growing innovation district.”
The Steelhouse, adjacent to the existing NCFE small business incubator, is a major redevelopment project that will revitalize the massive historic Carolina Steel structure and create an estimated 600 jobs. The project will convert the existing raw space into flexible, scalable spaces that meet the needs of manufacturing entrepreneurs, food producers and the neighboring community.
The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)3 non-profit and has been a magnet and a supportive partner for entrepreneurs, assisting with services every young business needs to succeed and grow. For more information: https://nussbaumcfe.com/.
