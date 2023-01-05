Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,871 in the last 365 days.

Nussbaum Center in Greensboro, NC Receives $2M in Federal Funding

Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06)

$2,000,000 in federal Community Project Funding has been granted to Nussbaum for their "The Steelhouse Center for Urban Manufacturing and Innovation" project.

This bill makes a historic investment in the Sixth District.”
— Congresswoman Kathy Manning.
GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship (NCFE) received a $2,000,000 federal Community Project Funding grant for The Steelhouse Center for Urban Manufacturing and Innovation, as part of Congresswoman Kathy Manning’s bipartisan omnibus bill to allocate $25.56 million in federal funding to projects in North Carolina’s Sixth District.

“This bill makes a historic investment in the Sixth District,” said Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06), including “workforce development programs and much more.”

“The grants we have received to date will enable The Steelhouse project to move forward in 2023,” said Sam Funchess, CEO of NCFE. “We will begin to breathe new life into this historic structure as a future home to start-ups and entrepreneurs who serve the community and create high-paying jobs.”

“The Nussbaum Center provides an important economic development model for the Triad region,” said Lisa Hazlett, President of NCFE. “We expect The Steelhouse to become a vibrant community of entrepreneurs, small businesses, artisans and entrepreneur support organizations – and an anchor for our dynamic and growing innovation district.”

The Steelhouse, adjacent to the existing NCFE small business incubator, is a major redevelopment project that will revitalize the massive historic Carolina Steel structure and create an estimated 600 jobs. The project will convert the existing raw space into flexible, scalable spaces that meet the needs of manufacturing entrepreneurs, food producers and the neighboring community.

The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)3 non-profit and has been a magnet and a supportive partner for entrepreneurs, assisting with services every young business needs to succeed and grow. For more information: https://nussbaumcfe.com/.

Desiree Niccoli
Alschuler Communications
+1 412-535-5701
email us here

You just read:

Nussbaum Center in Greensboro, NC Receives $2M in Federal Funding

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.