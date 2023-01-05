Emergency Car Kits Recommended in Winter Weather by Wise Food Storage
EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergency kits are a necessity that can save lives. We're in the middle of a severe and seemingly endless winter storm season with record-breaking storms this year, like the recent blizzard in Buffalo, New York. Today also marks one year since a major snowstorm caused a massive I-95 shut down for 18+ hours in Virginia. Both events saw first responders have slow emergency response times due to weather implications, so it's essential to have backup food and water in households, offices, and vehicles.
That's why Wise Food Storage recommends having an emergency car kit. Whether one gets stuck during severe weather or needs to evacuate, it's essential to have simple starter kits in the car. A bug-out bag (BOB) is a portable emergency kit that contains the items one needs to survive for at least 72 hours. Think of it as an emergency life raft to help sustain yourself and your family through the journey to their destination.
"We have several convenient items to have in your cars so that you can be prepared for severe weather," says Wise Food Storage CEO Morten Steen-Jorgensen. "Emergency car kits are also important if you have limited time to evacuate. Don't find yourself without the essentials when you need them most."
Wise Food Storage has two bug-out bag options: the Black 64 Piece Survival Backpack and the Ultimate 3-Day Survival Backpack. Both provide everything from first aid necessities to a Mylar Blanket to keep warm. They also have entree options to keep people replenished and energized for the days ahead and a portable stove to simplify reconstitution. These are the ultimate evacuation bags to be ready in an emergency. Just add essential documents, medications, and anything else one might need for personal use.
Wise Food Storage has 72-hour Emergency Food Kits, an essential cornerstone for any family's preparedness. Grab a box for each family member to store away for an emergency or fill a grab-and-go backpack. Another must-have item is a water filtration bottle, like the Seychelle Water Bottle, with a patented filter that removes up to 99.99% of pollutants for up to 100 gallons* of great-tasting filtered water. When preparing for an emergency, the most important thing to do is to have a plan. With an emergency car kit, be more prepared for any unexpected situations on the road.
About Us
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Wise Company provides freeze-dried and dehydrated foods for emergency preparedness, everyday consumption, and outdoor activities. The Company was founded in 2008 and has over 200 employees. More information on Wise Company can be found on the firm’s website www.wisefoodstorage.com
Media Contact:
Tim Lawlor
