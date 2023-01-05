Global Cadmium Telluride Market Size – Forecasts to 2028
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Cadmium Telluride Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The increasing government investments in renewable energy are expected to act as a major growth factor for the market. Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness about the environment and its better performance over a wide range of temperatures is expected to boost the global cadmium telluride market.
Key Cadmium Telluride Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, the powder segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global cadmium telluride market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
- As per the application outlook, the solar batteries segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global cadmium telluride market from 2023 to 2028
- Advanced Solar Power, Lucintech, Calyxo GmbH, First Solar Inc, 5N Plus, NREL, Green-tech, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Amptek, and Janos Tech, among others, are some of the key players in the global cadmium telluride market
By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Powder
- Crystal
By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Solar Battery
- Semiconductor
- Laboratory Equipment
By End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Utility
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
