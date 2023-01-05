Submit Release
Global Cadmium Telluride Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Cadmium Telluride Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The increasing government investments in renewable energy are expected to act as a major growth factor for the market. Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness about the environment and its better performance over a wide range of temperatures is expected to boost the global cadmium telluride market.

Key Cadmium Telluride Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the powder segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global cadmium telluride market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
  • As per the application outlook, the solar batteries segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global cadmium telluride market from 2023 to 2028
  • Advanced Solar Power, Lucintech, Calyxo GmbH, First Solar Inc, 5N Plus, NREL, Green-tech, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Amptek, and Janos Tech, among others, are some of the key players in the global cadmium telluride market

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Powder
  • Crystal

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Solar Battery
  • Semiconductor
  • Laboratory Equipment

By End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Utility

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.