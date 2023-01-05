Global Utility-Scale Solar Power Market – Forecasts to 2028

Enel Green Power, General Electric, Rioglass, BrightSource Energy, Acwa Power, Glasspoint Solar, Esolar, Solarreserve, Aalborg Csp, JA Solar, and Mitsubishi Electric, among others are some of the key players in the utility-scale solar power market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Utility-Scale Solar Power Market is valued at USD 66.04 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2028.



Solar installations have increased rapidly and they have higher operating capacities. This will help the market grow substantially during the forecast period. New technologies such as heat transfer fluids, high-temperature salts, and proppants are in demand and this boosts the market growth.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Utility-Scale Solar Power Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the photovoltaics systems segment is expected to be the largest segment in the utility-scale solar power market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

The United States has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Enel Green Power, General Electric, Rioglass, BrightSource Energy, Acwa Power, Glasspoint Solar, Esolar, Solarreserve, Aalborg Csp, JA Solar, and Mitsubishi Electric among others, are some of the key players in the utility-scale solar power market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/utility-scale-solar-power-market-3906

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) [By System (Power Tower Systems, Dish Engine Systems, Trough Systems]

Photovoltaics Systems [By System (Solar Cells, Solar Arrays, Concentrated PV (CPV) Systems)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238