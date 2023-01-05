Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,904 in the last 365 days.

Global Utility-Scale Solar Power Market – Forecasts to 2028

Enel Green Power, General Electric, Rioglass, BrightSource Energy, Acwa Power, Glasspoint Solar, Esolar, Solarreserve, Aalborg Csp, JA Solar, and Mitsubishi Electric, among others are some of the key players in the utility-scale solar power market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Utility-Scale Solar Power Market is valued at USD 66.04 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2028.

Solar installations have increased rapidly and they have higher operating capacities. This will help the market grow substantially during the forecast period. New technologies such as heat transfer fluids, high-temperature salts, and proppants are in demand and this boosts the market growth.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Utility-Scale Solar Power Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the photovoltaics systems segment is expected to be the largest segment in the utility-scale solar power market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • The United States has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • Enel Green Power, General Electric, Rioglass, BrightSource Energy, Acwa Power, Glasspoint Solar, Esolar, Solarreserve, Aalborg Csp, JA Solar, and Mitsubishi Electric among others, are some of the key players in the utility-scale solar power market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/utility-scale-solar-power-market-3906

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

  • Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) [By System (Power Tower Systems, Dish Engine Systems, Trough Systems]
  • Photovoltaics Systems [By System (Solar Cells, Solar Arrays, Concentrated PV (CPV) Systems)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Utility-Scale Solar Power Market – Forecasts to 2028

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.