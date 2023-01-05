Strong Need for Lithium-ion Batteries in Electric Vehicles to Drive Sales of Carbon and Graphite: Fact.MR Report

The benefits of utilizing carbon and graphite, including superior electrical and thermal conductivity, lubricity, chemical resistance, and others, are driving their use in a variety of sectors. The global market is benefitting from the booming electric vehicles market. Carbon and graphite are used to create anodes, which are required in batteries, particularly those used in electric vehicles

The global carbon and graphite market is anticipated to touch US$ 32 billion by 2033, advancing at 5.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, as per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Carbon and graphite are used for specialty components since they offer self-lubricating qualities, high-temperature capabilities, wear resistance, and the ability to be utilized with corrosive materials when appropriately prepared.

Growing demand from end-use industries such as semiconductors, energy, construction, steel, aerospace, and automotive is driving the global carbon and graphite market. Moreover, the increasing usage of carbon and graphite in electric vehicles, fuel cells, and graphene electronics is likely to propel the global market during the forecast period.

The automotive industry is currently experiencing an increase in demand for electric vehicles, which are more ecologically friendly than traditional vehicles. They are free of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which pose a substantial hazard to the ecosystem when released into the environment. Due to their many qualities, such as strong thermal resistance and chemical inertness, carbon and graphite are utilized to make anode material in lithium-ion batteries. Furthermore, the porous structure of carbon and graphite makes them an excellent choice for anode material.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global carbon and graphite market is valued at US$ 18 billion in 2023.

The market is projected to garner US$ 32 billion by 2033.

Worldwide demand for carbon and graphite is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2033.

Asia Pacific held 60% share of the global carbon and graphite market in 2022.

Demand for carbon and graphite powder is likely to develop at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

Key players in the carbon and graphite market are proactively expanding their global footprint by entering emerging markets to establish mines and manufacturing facilities to reduce capital expenditures (CapEx) and operational costs while improving profitability.

Furthermore, several start-ups are entering the market with novel product offerings.

Battrion, a start-up based in Switzerland, creates the proprietary Aligned Graphite® technology for modern lithium-ion batteries. The method aids in the constant alignment of graphite molecules inside a negative electrode. Consequently, the technology shortens diffusion routes, allowing faster charging and better safety.

BlackEarth Minerals inked an agreement with Metachem Manufacturing in October 2021 to establish an expandable graphite facility in India. The proposed factory will have an initial capacity of 2,000-2,500 tons per year. Furthermore, the plant's capacity can be increased to 4,000 tons per year in the coming years.

Betterray New Material Technology Co., Ltd., a completely-owned subsidiary of Betterray Group, held a ceremony in June 2021 for the first phase of the lithium-ion battery anode material project, which will produce 50,000 tons per year.

SGL Carbon was granted €42.9 million in IPCEI funding for graphite anode products in lithium-ion batteries in March 2021. The SGL Carbon project intends to transform breakthrough anode materials into a critical value-added step in electromobility in Europe.

Mason Graphite Inc. created Black Swan Graphene, a joint venture with Thomas Swan Co & Limited, in March 2021. As a result of the collaboration, Mason Graphite will be able to leverage Thomas Swan's graphene processing technology.

Northern Graphite Corporation inked a binding purchase and sale agreement in March 2021 to buy 100% control of Quebec's Lac des Iles graphite mine and Namibia's Okanjande graphite mine. As a result of this deal, the company will become the only North American and the third-largest non-Chinese graphite producer.

Key Companies Profiled

Cabot Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Solvay SA

GrafTech International Holdings Inc

Mersen S.A,

HEG Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc

Hexcel Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc





Key Segments of Carbon and Graphite Industry Research

By Product Type : Carbon & Graphite Electrodes Carbon & Graphite Fibers Carbon & Graphite Powders Other Product Types

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA







Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global carbon and graphite market during the study period. Asia Pacific is a center for major construction, steel, and automotive industries. Moreover, India, South Korea, Japan, and China are supporting the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Growth of the Asia Pacific market is mostly due to the region's expanding economies and increased urbanization and industrialization. Furthermore, the rising need for lithium-ion batteries and electronic components is driving the region's demand for carbon and graphite.

An electric vehicle or a hybrid electric vehicle requires approximately 10-70 kg of carbon and graphite, which is predicted to immediately lead to an increase in demand for carbon and graphite. Such factors are projected to fuel the growth of the global carbon and graphite market throughout the forecast period.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global carbon and graphite market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (carbon & graphite electrodes, carbon & graphite fibers, carbon & graphite powders, other product types), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

