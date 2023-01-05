Global Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Autonomous Marine Vehicles Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Autonomous Marine Vehicles Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the autonomous marine vehicles market. As per TBRC’s autonomous marine vehicles market forecast, the autonomous marine vehicles market is expected to grow from $4789.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.9%.

The growth in the autonomous marine vehicles market is due to a rise in hydrographic, oceanographic, and environmental surveys conducted globally. North America region is expected to hold the largest autonomous marine vehicles global market share. Major players in the autonomous marine vehicles market include Asv Global/ASV Unmanned Marine Systems, Atlas Elektronik, Teledyne Technologies, ECA Group, and Sea Robotics Inc.

Trending Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Trend

Maritime drone swarming for better surveillance and investigation capabilities is an emerging trend in the autonomous marine vehicle industry. Maritime drone swarms are a large group of underwater vehicles moving together for a particular purpose. The drone swarm has a wide range of capabilities in defense applications since it is capable of performing surveillance and investigation tasks followed by defensive or offensive countermeasures. As the swarm works collectively to navigate through the underwater environment, it senses a wider area in a shorter time by making use of several sensing techniques to build a comprehensive map of the environment.

Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Segments

• By Type: Surface Vehicle, Underwater Vehicle

• By Application: Military & Defense, Archeological, Exploration, Oil & Gas, Environmental Protection And Monitoring, Search And Salvage Operations, Oceanography

• By Technology: Imaging, Navigation, Communication, Collision Avoidance, Propulsion

• By Geography: The global autonomous marine vehicles market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Autonomous marine vehicles are robotic equipment that travels below or on the surface of the water without requiring input from a human operator.

