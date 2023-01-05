Global mRNA Manufacturing Market Size – Forecasts to 2028
CureVac, Moderna, Pfizer, Translate Bio, AstraZeneca, Silence Therapeutics, Tiba Biotechnology, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Anima Biotech, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. among others, are some of the key players in the mRNA manufacturing market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global mRNA Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2028.
The growing demand for gene therapies, the rise in chronic and infectious diseases, and the increasing number of clinical trials for cancer therapies and infectious diseases are all expected to propel the mRNA manufacturing market forward at a rapid pace in the coming years.
Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global MRNA Manufacturing Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key mRNA Manufacturing Market Insights
- As per the application outlook, the vaccine development segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global mRNA manufacturing market from 2023 to 2028.
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.
- North America region will have the largest market share during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
- As per the scale mode, the pre-commercial manufacturing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global mRNA manufacturing market from 2023 to 2028
Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Vaccine Development
- Therapeutics Development
Scale Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Pre-Commercial/R&D Scale Manufacturing
- Commercial Scale Manufacturing
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- CMOs/CDMOs/CROs
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company
- Academic & Government Research Institutes
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
