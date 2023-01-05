Global mRNA Manufacturing Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

CureVac, Moderna, Pfizer, Translate Bio, AstraZeneca, Silence Therapeutics, Tiba Biotechnology, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Anima Biotech, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. among others, are some of the key players in the mRNA manufacturing market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global mRNA Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2028.



The growing demand for gene therapies, the rise in chronic and infectious diseases, and the increasing number of clinical trials for cancer therapies and infectious diseases are all expected to propel the mRNA manufacturing market forward at a rapid pace in the coming years.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global MRNA Manufacturing Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key mRNA Manufacturing Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the vaccine development segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global mRNA manufacturing market from 2023 to 2028.

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.

North America region will have the largest market share during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

As per the scale mode, the pre-commercial manufacturing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global mRNA manufacturing market from 2023 to 2028

Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Vaccine Development

Therapeutics Development

Scale Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Pre-Commercial/R&D Scale Manufacturing

Commercial Scale Manufacturing

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

CMOs/CDMOs/CROs

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company

Academic & Government Research Institutes



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

