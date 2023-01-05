Submit Release
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 05

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / The Company announces that on 04 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase: 04 January 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 4,696
Lowest price paid per share: £ 48.3100
Highest price paid per share: £ 48.5000
Average price paid per share: £ 48.4350

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,581,042 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 4,696 GB
Date of purchases: 04 January 2023
Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

4,696

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 48.5000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 48.3100

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 48.4350

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

04/01/2023

12:52:25

GMT

171

48.3500

XLON

686615626282960

04/01/2023

12:58:55

GMT

75

48.4000

XLON

686615626283479

04/01/2023

13:00:29

GMT

82

48.4100

XLON

686615626283599

04/01/2023

13:01:57

GMT

3

48.3800

XLON

686615626283715

04/01/2023

13:01:57

GMT

5

48.3800

XLON

686615626283717

04/01/2023

13:01:57

GMT

58

48.3800

XLON

686615626283716

04/01/2023

13:05:47

GMT

103

48.3700

XLON

686615626284083

04/01/2023

13:09:35

GMT

82

48.3900

XLON

686615626284383

04/01/2023

13:12:32

GMT

12

48.4400

XLON

686615626284566

04/01/2023

13:12:32

GMT

116

48.4400

XLON

686615626284567

04/01/2023

13:18:19

GMT

92

48.4200

XLON

686615626284960

04/01/2023

13:20:36

GMT

69

48.4300

XLON

686615626285180

04/01/2023

13:23:25

GMT

64

48.4600

XLON

686615626285491

04/01/2023

13:32:22

GMT

181

48.4800

XLON

686615626286222

04/01/2023

13:32:27

GMT

14

48.4600

XLON

686615626286252

04/01/2023

13:32:27

GMT

56

48.4600

XLON

686615626286251

04/01/2023

13:34:57

GMT

28

48.4900

XLON

686615626286594

04/01/2023

13:35:11

GMT

12

48.4900

XLON

686615626286633

04/01/2023

13:35:11

GMT

37

48.4900

XLON

686615626286625

04/01/2023

13:35:11

GMT

58

48.4900

XLON

686615626286632

04/01/2023

13:35:11

GMT

125

48.4900

XLON

686615626286624

04/01/2023

13:51:27

GMT

3

48.5000

XLON

686615626287950

04/01/2023

13:51:27

GMT

100

48.5000

XLON

686615626287951

04/01/2023

13:54:57

GMT

23

48.5000

XLON

686615626288240

04/01/2023

13:55:34

GMT

21

48.5000

XLON

686615626288286

04/01/2023

13:55:34

GMT

23

48.5000

XLON

686615626288294

04/01/2023

13:55:34

GMT

60

48.5000

XLON

686615626288287

04/01/2023

13:55:34

GMT

68

48.5000

XLON

686615626288293

04/01/2023

13:55:34

GMT

90

48.5000

XLON

686615626288292

04/01/2023

13:55:50

GMT

67

48.4800

XLON

686615626288314

04/01/2023

13:55:50

GMT

77

48.4800

XLON

686615626288312

04/01/2023

13:55:50

GMT

125

48.4800

XLON

686615626288313

04/01/2023

14:02:02

GMT

67

48.5000

XLON

686615626289028

04/01/2023

14:02:02

GMT

67

48.5000

XLON

686615626289029

04/01/2023

14:02:02

GMT

72

48.5000

XLON

686615626289030

04/01/2023

14:02:22

GMT

60

48.4900

XLON

686615626289063

04/01/2023

14:06:27

GMT

88

48.4200

XLON

686615626289438

04/01/2023

14:07:57

GMT

81

48.4100

XLON

686615626289587

04/01/2023

14:10:27

GMT

58

48.4200

XLON

686615626289824

04/01/2023

14:13:30

GMT

8

48.3800

XLON

686615626290045

04/01/2023

14:15:16

GMT

153

48.4100

XLON

686615626290236

04/01/2023

14:16:30

GMT

100

48.3900

XLON

686615626290395

04/01/2023

14:18:27

GMT

12

48.3800

XLON

686615626290641

04/01/2023

14:18:27

GMT

46

48.3800

XLON

686615626290642

04/01/2023

14:19:15

GMT

61

48.3800

XLON

686615626290703

04/01/2023

14:23:08

GMT

150

48.3500

XLON

686615626291027

04/01/2023

14:23:43

GMT

76

48.3200

XLON

686615626291136

04/01/2023

14:24:27

GMT

9

48.3100

XLON

686615626291218

04/01/2023

14:28:39

GMT

29

48.3700

XLON

686615626291907

04/01/2023

14:30:18

GMT

31

48.4300

XLON

686615626292491

04/01/2023

14:30:18

GMT

31

48.4300

XLON

686615626292492

04/01/2023

14:30:26

GMT

14

48.4300

XLON

686615626292524

04/01/2023

14:30:26

GMT

46

48.4300

XLON

686615626292523

04/01/2023

14:30:32

GMT

153

48.3900

XLON

686615626292563

04/01/2023

14:30:32

GMT

29

48.4100

XLON

686615626292557

04/01/2023

14:30:32

GMT

68

48.4100

XLON

686615626292555

04/01/2023

14:30:32

GMT

68

48.4100

XLON

686615626292556

04/01/2023

14:30:47

GMT

160

48.4100

XLON

686615626292700

04/01/2023

14:31:22

GMT

83

48.4300

XLON

686615626292996

04/01/2023

14:31:30

GMT

6

48.4000

XLON

686615626293039

04/01/2023

14:31:30

GMT

79

48.4000

XLON

686615626293040

04/01/2023

14:33:22

GMT

11

48.4100

XLON

686615626293560

04/01/2023

14:33:22

GMT

46

48.4100

XLON

686615626293559

04/01/2023

14:33:35

GMT

140

48.4000

XLON

686615626293596

04/01/2023

14:34:54

GMT

115

48.4700

XLON

686615626294004

04/01/2023

14:34:54

GMT

164

48.4700

XLON

686615626293995

04/01/2023

14:35:12

GMT

74

48.5000

XLON

686615626294168

04/01/2023

14:35:27

GMT

56

48.5000

XLON

686615626294274

04/01/2023

15:00:01

GMT

85

48.5000

XLON

686615626299230

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/734090/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Jan-05

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 05

