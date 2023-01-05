TGS to Host Capital Markets Day on 7 March 2023

OSLO, Norway (5 January 2023) – TGS ASA will host its Capital Markets Day in Oslo, Norway, on 7 March 2023. In addition to presentations of the business outlook and strategy by the TGS management, Dr. Scott Tinker , Director of the Bureau of Economic Geology at the University of Texas at Austin and CEO of Tinker Energy Associates, LLC., will present his perspectives on the long-term energy outlook.

The presentations will last from CET 13.00 to approximately CET 16.00 and will be streamed live at tgs.com . In addition, presentation materials will be published at approximately CET 7.00 on the same day.

The event will take place at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo, Norway and afterward, we invite attendees to join us for a reception.

Please register for TGS Capital Markets Day by emailing investor@tgs.com .

