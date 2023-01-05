Franklin County Visitors Bureau Celebrates Ben Franklin Day on January 17 With Community Mixer

Franklin County Visitors Bureau is celebrating Ben Franklin Day on January 17 with a birthday mixer, including Benjamin Franklin look-alike, Benjamin Franklin Jeopardy, and the first Franklin County Visitors Bureau Community Impact Award.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Franklin County Visitors Bureau is celebrating Franklin County namesake, Benjamin Franklin, on his birthday, January 17, with a Cumberland Valley Business Alliance Mixer at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center, 4:30 PM to 7 PM. January 17 is celebrated nationally as Benjamin Franklin Day, to remember an exceptional, accomplished, and dedicated man.

The Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center transforms into a colonial tavern. Festivities include the wit and wisdom of Benjamin Franklin with a Ben Franklin look-alike, sure to bring a smile to everyone's face. Fifteen kites are cleverly hidden throughout the lobby and downstairs area. Each kite corresponds to a Benjamin Franklin or Franklin County prize. A Benjamin Franklin Jeopardy game is slated for 5:30 PM, hosted by Ben and all about Ben. Guests are invited to mix and mingle, enjoy a menu of colonial inspired foods, and tastings of the Franklin County Pour Trail with a colonial punch and warm wassail.

With all the festivities, there is a little seriousness, too. Franklin County Visitors Bureau is awarding the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance (CVBCA) with a $7000 check—the proceeds of the 2022 Franklin County Festival of Trees. The Franklin County Certified Tourism Ambassador (CTA) of the Year will be named. Finally, the Franklin County Visitors Bureau Board of Directors is recognizing community partners and will give the first Franklin County Visitors Bureau Community Impact Award.

Benjamin Franklin began his life in a meager environment. He completed just two years of formal schooling, educating himself by reading the Bible, the works of Greek essayist Plutarch, and whatever he could find to read. Franklin loved knowledge, discovery, and thinking about improving the ways of the world. The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to celebrate Benjamin Franklin. January 17, 2023 marks the 317th anniversary of Franklin's birth. If you would like to be part of the celebration, contact 717.552.2977 to register.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Plan a visit at E xploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact 866.646.8060.

