Stratosphere Networks Expands Choose Your Charity Program to South Florida

Technology advisory firm expands donation list to include Sarasota nonprofit

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratosphere Networks continued its "Choose Your Charity" initiative in 2022 and donated to a South Florida nonprofit through the program.

Since the launch of the "Choose Your Charity" program in 2019, Stratosphere has invited staff to select a nonprofit organization, and the technology advisory firm then donates $100 on that team member's behalf. In 2022, following the firm's expansion in South Florida, Stratosphere contributed to Operation Warrior Resolution, a veteran-owned nonprofit that provides holistic mental health care for veterans and their families.

"We're very pleased to contribute to Operation Warrior Resolution through our Choose Your Charity program," said Steve Melchiorre, CEO of Stratosphere Networks. "The Stratosphere team strives to give back as much as we can, and we fully support the organization's mission to promote healing and resilience for veterans and their families."

Through the program over the years, Stratosphere has also donated to the Alzheimer's Association, Northwestern Settlement, GRIN2B Foundation, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and the Epilepsy Foundation, among others.

Leadership encourages team members to select an organization that matters to them with 501(c)(3) status. The company lists the donations in its internal newsletter and gives staff the option to share the reason they chose a specific charity.

Stratosphere remains headquartered in Chicago but has invested in growth in the South Florida market, adding resources to strengthen existing relationships and foster new ones with clients in Jacksonville, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Hialeah, Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Sarasota, Tallahassee, and Cape Coral, among other cities. This year, the firm has joined the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce.

About Stratosphere Networks

Stratosphere Networks helps businesses bypass the traditional sales process and quickly find leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), customer experience (CX), digital transformation, business process outsourcing (BPO), managed IT and cybersecurity solutions. Leveraging advanced tools and in-depth knowledge of the technology landscape, our team identifies products and services that position our clients for lasting success. Visit https://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.

