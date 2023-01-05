Unicycive Announces Acceptance of Four Abstracts for Presentation at the World Congress of Nephrology 2023

Growing body of clinical evidence support the potential of Renazorb and UNI-494 to effectively treat hyperphosphatemia and acute kidney disease, respectively

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that four abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming International Society of Nephrology's World Congress of Nephrology 2023 meeting taking place in Bangkok, Thailand from March 30 – April 2, 2023.



The following data will be presented at ISN’s WCN:

Data highlighting Renazorb’s novel phosphate binding ability from a Phase 1 clinical study will be presented in a poster titled, “Lanthanum Dioxycarbonate Effectively Reduces Urinary Phosphate Excretion in Healthy Volunteers.”

Preclinical animal data evaluating Renazorb’s ability to reduce urine phosphate levels will be reviewed in a poster titled, “In-Vivo Phosphate Reduction: Lanthanum Dioxycarbonate vs Lanthanum Carbonate Tetrahydrate.”

Outcomes from a study that evaluated the daily medication volume of various phosphate binders to determine the option with the lowest required daily volume will be presented in a poster titled, “Daily Medication Volume of Phosphate Binder Therapies.”

Preclinical data from a dog study that analyzed systemic exposure to UNI-494 and nicorandil will be presented in a poster titled, “Preclinical Pharmacokinetics of a Novel Nicorandil Prodrug.”

“We are delighted to be presenting this bolus of data in support of both Renazorb and UNI-494 as potential treatment advances in hyperphosphatemia and acute kidney injury, respectively,” said Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Unicycive Therapeutics. “With our recently announced successful bioequivalence study of Renazorb compared to Fosrenol®, we are looking forward to filing a New Drug Application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in mid-2023. These data provide further evidence of the benefits of Renazorb as a powerful phosphate binder and highlight its enhanced product profile, which is expected to improve medication compliance and, thereby, improve outcomes and quality-of-life for patients.”

“The exposure of these favorable data before an audience of international nephrologists should further expand awareness of the advantages of Renazorb to treat hyperphosphatemia and should bolster our positioning in any potential partnership or licensing discussions,” added Dr. Gupta.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive’s lead drug, Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. UNI-494 is a patent-protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit www.unicycive.com.

