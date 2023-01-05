CallTower Welcomes CallTower App for Zoom to its Portfolio of Cloud-Based Enterprise Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, adds ​BYOC through the CallTower App for Zoom​, a cloud-based enterprise voice solution, to its host of UCaaS solutions.

CallTower continues to enhance workplace productivity offerings with its newly acquired ​CallTower App for Zoom​​ ​option. This offering delivers voice connectivity through a geo-redundant voice network, enabling ​the CallTower App for Zoom​ through "bring your own carrier" framework (​via Zoom Phone Provider Exchange​), as a corporate telephone system that empowers customers to add external calling to their Zoom ​Phone ​accounts using CallTower's cloud-based global voice network.

The CallTower App for Zoom is a simple, secure, enterprise voice solution that is innovative, reliable, and scalable in 70+ countries across the globe. Offering a single platform that supports inbound and outbound calling through the public switched telephone network (PSTN), this functionality makes ​the CallTower App for Zoom​ a competitive alternative to other platforms.

With a direct connection between Zoom and CallTower's cloud-based global voice network, customers can utilize the proprietary administrative portal CallTower Connect to interface with ​the ​Zoom​ Phone​ admin portal for easy DID management. Customers can also take advantage of CallTower's Zoom Calling to migrate to Zoom ​Phone ​at their own pace and integrate with existing PBX systems and Contact Center platforms.

"Zoom is excited to have CallTower as part of the Provider Exchange, CallTower brings not only a great coverage map into Zoom Phone but industry leading cloud services and migration expertise," said Jason Gilligan, Global Business Development for Zoom Phone.

CallTower welcomes the ​CallTower App for Zoom ​to its current CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom offering which brings​ chat, phone, meetings and more into one easy to use application.​

"We are thrilled to add​ CallTower App for Zoom​ to our current portfolio," said Doug Larsen, VP of Software and Production, "As a long-time Enterprise Voice service provider, we are looking forward to having the opportunity to add Zoom One and its full stack of communication and collaboration as well as Zoom Contact Center in the near future."

"Adding this new offering to CallTower's host of cloud-based solutions was a relatively easy decision for us," adds William Rubio, Chief Revenue Officer. "By bringing video, meetings, chat, and now phone together in a single offering, customers can get the most out of their collaborative work environment, all in one place. Our customers have the ability to leverage CallTower and migrate to any of our three-enterprise cloud-based platforms from any existing system at their pace. It will be their last port they ever have to do."

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Audio Conferencing and PSTN, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, CT Cloud UCaaS, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

