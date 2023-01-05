Dimensional Insight Receives a High Overall Rating in the 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer': Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Report

Dimensional Insight receives overall rating of 4.4 out of 5; Places as a "Strong Performer"

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dimensional Insight®, an award-winning enterprise analytics provider, today announced that it was recognized by customers in the Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report*, published earlier this month. In the report, Dimensional Insight received an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5, based on 76 reviews as of June 30, 2022.

According to Gartner, "The 'Voice of the Customer' is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution."

Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder of Dimensional Insight says, "We have always focused on co-innovation with our customers, making sure our solutions are targeted to their needs and they are able to see measurable results from their analytics. We believe the Gartner Peer Insights reports validates our approach, as our customers overwhelmingly report success with using our products."

Dimensional Insight was placed in the "Strong Performer" quadrant, exceeding the market average Overall Rating.

To read reviews of Dimensional Insight's products, please visit the Dimensional Insight page on Gartner Peer Insights.

*Gartner "Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms," Peer Contributors, 7 October 2022

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Dimensional Insight

Dimensional Insight® is a leading provider of analytics, data management, and performance management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight consistently ranks as a top performing analytics organization by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing, beverage alcohol, and cannabis. For more information, please visit http://www.dimins.com.

