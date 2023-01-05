New England-Inspired Lifestyle Brand, Nantucket Whaler, Highlights Successes of Past Year and Looks Ahead to 2023

/EIN News/ -- WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nantucket Whaler, the classic American lifestyle brand inspired by exploration and Nantucket Island, turns to the new year with a proactive growth strategy, while building on the successes of 2022.

Nantucket Whaler had a positive 2022 with the release of innovative products and collections, brand expansion and community involvement. These opportunities for the New England-inspired brand were achieved by reaching new fans and by the loyalty of current consumers. Some highlights include:

Making a landmark partnership with Canadian retail leader Grafton/Tip Top to expand internationally

Introducing the one-of-a-kind Sailcloth Collection, which adds reclaimed sailcloth patches to our most loved products

Launching both the Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter Collections with photoshoots to capture the nautical essence of Nantucket Whaler

Exhibiting at the nationally and internationally recognized PGA Tour's Honda Classic Golf Tournament and the Palm Beach International Boat Show

Proudly supporting the Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC)

"We are proud of the accomplishments Nantucket Whaler achieved in 2022 and are excited to continue sharing inspiration of the New England lifestyle through our authentic, nautical-inspired apparel," said Chris Affolter, Vice President of Operations, Nantucket Whaler. "This past year, we grew our business through various new channels, and we look forward to reaching more consumers through our planned initiatives in 2023."

The Nantucket Whaler brand outfits those who have an adventurous spirit for exploration and independence with clothes that are durable, comfortable and timeless. Every piece of apparel is well-crafted and beautifully executed with each stitch inspired by the spirit of New England.

About Nantucket Whaler

Nantucket Whaler, a lifestyle brand, is inspired by exploration and island history dating back to 1837. The brand's heritage is steeped in the mystique of Nantucket Island and the generations of people who built a life exploring the sea. Nantucket Whaler's style translates the grit, strength, and endurance of those early nautical explorers into well-crafted clothes for modern consumers who embody those same core values. Visit nantucketwhaler.com.

Contact Information:

Kaela Drake

PR & Communications Coordinator

kdrake@uspagl.com

561-461-8596



Stacey Kovalsky

Senior Director, Global Communications

skovalsky@uspagl.com

561-790-8036



Related Images











Image 1: Nantucket Whaler





Nantucket Whaler









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment