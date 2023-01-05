Submit Release
Asensus Surgical, Inc. to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, today announced that the management team will participate and present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM PST.

Event: 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, January 12, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM PST

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available online on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the website for approximately 30 days.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance® Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. Learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: www.senhance.com. Now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. For more information, visit www.asensus.com.

Follow Asensus

Email Alerts: https://ir.asensus.com/email-alerts

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asensus-surgical-inc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AsensusSurgical

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/transenterix

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/asxc

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@asensus_surgical

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie, 443-213-0499
invest@asensus.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Isabella Rodriguez, 708-833-1572
CG Life
irodriguez@cglife.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

