Vyluma to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyluma, Inc. (“Vyluma”), a biopharmaceutical company developing multiple assets for the treatment of refractive errors, today announced it will present at the 41st annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 9-12, 2023 in San Francisco, Calif.



Vyluma Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Navneet Puri, PhD will deliver a presentation on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. PT in the Golden Gate room on the 32nd floor of the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Dr. Puri will provide a company update, discuss significant advancements in 2022, and outline the company’s strategy and key priorities for 2023.

“Vyluma achieved several important milestones in 2022, including sharing positive results from the landmark, three-year, international Phase III CHAMP (Childhood Atropine for Myopia Progression) clinical study evaluating our proprietary, investigational, low-dose, preservative-free atropine eye drop, NVK002, as a potential first-in-class treatment for the progression of myopia in children,” said Dr. Puri. “With plans to submit a New Drug Application for NVK002 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as early as Q1 2023, we are significantly advancing on our commitment to help address the growing global myopia epidemic. We look forward to participating in the 41st annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and discussing our plans for 2023 and beyond.”

About Vyluma, Inc.

Vyluma is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company with a focus on pharmaceutical treatments for refractive errors of the eye. Vyluma has a robust pipeline of assets in various stages of development which address important unmet treatment needs of patients with refractive errors or eye pain. Vyluma itself is a subsidiary of Nevakar Inc., a holding company whose subsidiaries are also engaged in developing products for the injectable markets. For additional information please visit www.vyluma.com.

About Nevakar Inc.

Nevakar Inc. is a fully integrated privately held, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with an extensive portfolio of products in the ophthalmic and injectable areas. Founded in 2015, and headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the Company is focused on developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet medical needs, thereby improving patients’ quality of life and healthcare outcomes. Nevakar utilizes the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, along with its proven expertise in the development of novel and proprietary sterile pharmaceutical products to identify, develop, and obtain regulatory approval for its products. Additional information is available at www.nevakar.com.

