Sharonview Federal Credit Union Taps New Chief Lending Officer

David Brand promoted from SVP lending role

/EIN News/ -- Indian Land, S.C., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharonview Federal Credit Union , one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions, is proud to announce the promotion of David Brand to Chief Lending Officer, a position on the organization’s executive leadership team.

As Chief Lending Officer, Brand is responsible for overseeing and implementing lending strategies that support Sharonview’s mission. Additionally, his charge is to develop and lead teams to manage lending operations, which include mortgage lending, consumer and business lending, and loan servicing.

Brand joined Sharonview in 2018 as Vice President of Consumer Lending and has made numerous contributions to consumer lending, including enhancing indirect lending and converting Sharonview’s credit card services to Elan Financial Services. In November 2021, he was promoted to Senior Vice President of Lending Operations. In this role, he led Sharonview’s lending operations in support of consumer, indirect, real estate and member business loan channels.

“With more than 20 years of financial services and leadership experience, I’m confident David will make an excellent Chief Lending Officer for Sharonview,” said Herb White, president and CEO.

Prior to joining Sharonview, Brand served in financial services roles that included oversight of teams responsible for mortgage, member business loan origination, and indirect lending.

For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org .

About Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, voted in 2018 the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, is headquartered in Indian Land, South Carolina, and has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 100,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.9 billion and operates 18 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. It is also ranked as one of the top 200 credit unions in the country, proving its dedication to providing its

