Demand for the Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Market is Anticipated to Surge at a Robust Pace, Reaching US$ 50.3 Bn by the end of 2033 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Restoration of Cargo Logistics Operations along with the Advanced Reconditioning fuels the demand for Ship Repair and Maintenance Services, FMI taps a CAGR of 6.6% for 2023-2033. Singapore Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Market is expected to grow at a remarkable pace with a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ship repair and maintenance services market is likely to strengthen its boundaries at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 50.3 billion by 2033 while it holds a revenue of US$ 26.5 billion in 2023.



- The rising manufacturing industry along with industrialization has led to the higher consumption of logistic services such as ship-based logistics operations, gaining traction for the ship repair and maintenance services market.

- Rapid industrialization is followed by the convenient seaborne trade options that businesses choose over the costly airborne logistic operations, expanding the ship repair and maintenance services market size.

- Increase in industrial manufacturing goods and post-effects of globalization have played a major part in creating demand for ship repair and maintenance services. Furthermore, the reconditioning of these ships and their transformation have flourished the market growth.

- Government programs work for the enhancement of ship building and maintenance practices through tax cuts. Proliferating private investments are also likely to fuel the adoption of ship repair and maintenance services.

- Ship owners take ship repair as an essential part of operations as It ensures the ship health and cargo safety along with time and money saving in a long run.

Key Points

The Asia Pacific region tops the tally when it comes to the consumption of ship repair and maintenance services, while China holds the biggest market share of US$ 9.1 Bn in 2023 and highest CAGR of 7.4 during the forecast period. Followed by China, South Korea to cross a value of US$ of 4.2 Bn by 2033. Being another significant market for ship repair and maintenance services, US thrives at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period while expecting a value of US$ 1.6 Bn by 2033. Oil and chemical tankers segment performs better than its counterparts in the vessel type category as it goes through the regressive routine and carries tons of oil through the longer commercial sea routes. It is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The service and maintenance of hull is the ship’s watertight enclosure and it tops the service type category with a CAGR of 6.2% by 2033.





Competitive Landscape

The competitors focus on the addition of newer maintenance equipment and technology. Furthermore, the vendors also work on the “One stop shop” model to provide each service type under one roof.

Key players in the ship repair and maintenance services market are: Damen Shipyards Group, Sembcorp Industries Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Limited, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, Fincantieri S.p.A., Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co. Ltd, Hyundai Mipo Dockyards Co. Ltd, Arab Ship building and Repair Yard Company, Keppel Corporation Limited, United Shipbuilding Corporation, Alexandria Shipyard, Dormac Ship repairs, Astican, and HOSEI CO. LTD

For instance:

Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company has revisited the business model and added ship recycling in its services. Other than this, the company provides ship repair & conversion, rig repair, and navel repair along with fabrication and engineering.

Dormac Ship repairs introduce its repair services like CNC machining, fabrication, cofferdam repairs, electrical circuit repairing etc.

Key Segments

By Vessel Type:

Oil and Chemical Tankers

Bulk Carriers

General Cargo

Container Ships

Gas Carriers

Offshore Vessels

Passenger Ships and Ferries

Mega Yachts and Other Vessels

By Service Type:

General Services

Dockage

Hull Part

Engine Parts

Electric Works

Auxiliary Services

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

