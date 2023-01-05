Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Kan., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter ended November 27, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 11:00 a.m. EST today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tckeyrez at 11:00 a.m. EST today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 9:00 a.m. EST today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.



Park reported net sales of $13,867,000 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter ended November 27, 2022 compared to $13,864,000 for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter ended November 28, 2021 and $13,875,000 for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter ended August 28, 2022. Park’s net sales for the nine months ended November 27, 2022 were $40,525,000 compared to $41,076,000 for the nine months ended November 28, 2021. Net earnings for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter were $2,230,000 compared to $1,741,000 for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter and $1,885,000 for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter. Net earnings were $6,025,000 for the current year’s first nine months compared to $6,508,000 for last year’s first nine months.

Net earnings before special items for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter were $2,383,000 compared to $1,754,000 for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter and $1,885,000 for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter. Net earnings before special items for the nine months ended November 27, 2022 were $6,178,000 compared to $6,705,000 for last fiscal year’s first nine months.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter was $3,321,000 compared to $2,670,000 for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter and $2,709,000 for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the current year’s first nine months was $8,834,000 compared to $10,006,000 for last year’s first nine months.

The Company recorded $153,000 of additional tax expense for tax deductions becoming unavailable related to stock options expiring unexercised in the 2023 fiscal year third quarter and first nine months. During the prior year, the Company recorded restructuring charges of $13,000 in the 2022 fiscal year third quarter and $197,000 in the 2022 fiscal year first nine months, primarily for the costs in connection with exiting the Park Aerospace Technologies Asia Pte. Ltd idle facility in Singapore.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.11 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter compared to basic earnings per share of $0.09 and diluted earnings per share of $0.08 for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter and basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.09 for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.12 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter compared to $0.09 for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter and $0.09 for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.29 for the 2023 fiscal year’s first nine months compared to $0.32 for the 2022 fiscal year’s first nine months. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.30 for the 2023 fiscal year’s first nine months compared to $0.33 for the 2022 fiscal year’s first nine months.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as lost tax deductions and restructuring charges. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended November 27,

2022 November 28,

2021 August 28,

2022 November 27,

2022 November 28,

2021 Sales $ 13,867 $ 13,864 $ 13,875 $ 40,525 $ 41,076 Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 2,383 $ 1,754 $ 1,885 $ 6,178 $ 6,705 Special Items, Net of Tax: Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options (153 ) - - (153 ) - Restructuring Charges - (13 ) - - (197 ) Net Earnings $ 2,230 $ 1,741 $ 1,885 $ 6,025 $ 6,508 Basic Earnings per Share: Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.30 $ 0.33 Special Items: Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options (0.01 ) - - (0.01 ) - Restructuring Charges - - - - (0.01 ) Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.30 $ 0.33 Special Items: Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options (0.01 ) - - (0.01 ) - Restructuring Charges - (0.01 ) - - (0.01 ) Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.09 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 20,471 20,450 20,461 20,463 20,410 Diluted 20,510 20,503 20,503 20,506 20,566 1 Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.







Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

November 27,

2022 February 27,

2022 Assets (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and Marketable Securities $ 103,303 $ 110,361 Accounts Receivable, Net 8,923 8,339 Inventories 6,816 4,657 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 4,264 3,082 Total Current Assets 123,306 126,439 Fixed Assets, Net 24,256 24,333 Operating Right-of-use Assets 163 203 Other Assets 9,902 9,912 Total Assets $ 157,627 $ 160,887 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 2,365 $ 2,534 Accrued Liabilities 1,270 1,494 Operating Lease Liability 53 53 Income Taxes Payable 2,660 2,211 Total Current Liabilities 6,348 6,292 Long-term Operating Lease Liability 141 174 Non-current Income Taxes Payable 10,938 12,621 Deferred Income Taxes 1,937 1,671 Other Liabilities 4,650 4,497 Total Liabilities 24,014 25,255 Shareholders’ Equity 133,613 135,632 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 157,627 $ 160,887 Additional information Equity per Share $ 6.53 $ 6.63





Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended November 27,

2022 November 28,

2021 August 28,

2022 November 27,

2022 November 28,

2021 Net Sales $ 13,867 $ 13,864 $ 13,875 $ 40,525 $ 41,076 Cost of Sales 9,423 10,028 9,789 27,903 27,357 Gross Profit 4,444 3,836 4,086 12,622 13,719 % of net sales 32.0 % 27.7 % 29.4 % 31.1 % 33.4 % Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 1,523 1,593 1,732 4,888 4,729 % of net sales 11.0 % 11.5 % 12.5 % 12.1 % 11.5 % Restructuring Charges - 13 - - 197 % of net sales 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.5 % Earnings from Operations 2,921 2,230 2,354 7,734 8,793 Interest and Other Income: Interest Income 299 80 221 653 286 Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes 3,220 2,310 2,575 8,387 9,079 Income Tax Provision 990 569 690 2,362 2,571 Net Earnings $ 2,230 $ 1,741 $ 1,885 $ 6,025 $ 6,508 % of net sales 16.1 % 12.6 % 13.6 % 14.9 % 15.8 %





Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended

November 27, 2022 13 Weeks Ended

November 28, 2021 13 Weeks Ended

August 28, 2022 GAAP Specials

Items Before

Special

Items GAAP Specials

Items Before

Special

Items GAAP Specials

Items Before

Special

Items Restructuring Charges - - - 13 (13 ) - - - - % of net sales 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Earnings from Operations 2,921 - 2,921 2,230 13 2,243 2,354 - 2,354 % of net sales 21.1 % 21.1 % 16.1 % 16.2 % 17.0 % 17.0 % Interest Income 299 - 299 80 - 80 221 - 221 % of net sales 2.2 % 2.2 % 0.6 % 0.6 % 1.6 % 1.6 % Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes 3,220 - 3,220 2,310 13 2,323 2,575 - 2,575 % of net sales 23.2 % 23.2 % 16.7 % 16.8 % 18.6 % 18.6 % Income Tax Provision 990 (153 ) 837 569 - 569 690 - 690 Effective Tax Rate 30.7 % 26.0 % 24.6 % 24.5 % 26.8 % 26.8 % Net Earnings 2,230 153 2,383 1,741 13 1,754 1,885 - 1,885 % of net sales 16.1 % 17.2 % 12.6 % 12.7 % 13.6 % 13.6 % Net Earnings 2,383 1,754 1,885 Addback non-cash expenses: Income Tax Provision 837 569 690 Interest Income (299 ) (80 ) (221 ) Depreciation 305 354 261 Stock Option Expense 95 73 94 Adjusted EBITDA 3,321 2,670 2,709 Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures - continued (in thousands – unaudited): 39 Weeks Ended

November 27, 2022 39 Weeks Ended

November 28, 2021 GAAP Specials

Items Before

Special

Items GAAP Specials

Items Before

Special

Items Restructuring Charge - - - 197 (197 ) - % of net sales 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.5 % 0.0 % Earnings from Operations 7,734 - 7,734 8,793 197 8,990 % of net sales 19.1 % 19.1 % 21.4 % 21.9 % Interest Income 653 - 653 286 - 286 % of net sales 1.6 % 1.6 % 0.7 % 0.7 % Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes 8,387 - 8,387 9,079 197 9,276 % of net sales 20.7 % 20.7 % 22.1 % 22.6 % Income Tax Provision 2,362 (153 ) 2,209 2,571 - 2,571 Effective Tax Rate 28.2 % 26.3 % 28.3 % 27.7 % Net Earnings 6,025 153 6,178 6,508 197 6,705 % of net sales 14.9 % 15.2 % 15.8 % 16.3 % Net Earnings 6,178 6,705 Addback non-cash expenses: Income Tax Provision 2,209 2,571 Interest Income (653 ) (286 ) Depreciation 826 805 Stock Option Expense 274 211 Adjusted EBITDA 8,834 10,006





