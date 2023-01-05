Submit Release
Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Kan., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter ended November 27, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 11:00 a.m. EST today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tckeyrez at 11:00 a.m. EST today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 9:00 a.m. EST today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.

Park reported net sales of $13,867,000 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter ended November 27, 2022 compared to $13,864,000 for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter ended November 28, 2021 and $13,875,000 for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter ended August 28, 2022. Park’s net sales for the nine months ended November 27, 2022 were $40,525,000 compared to $41,076,000 for the nine months ended November 28, 2021. Net earnings for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter were $2,230,000 compared to $1,741,000 for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter and $1,885,000 for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter. Net earnings were $6,025,000 for the current year’s first nine months compared to $6,508,000 for last year’s first nine months.

Net earnings before special items for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter were $2,383,000 compared to $1,754,000 for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter and $1,885,000 for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter. Net earnings before special items for the nine months ended November 27, 2022 were $6,178,000 compared to $6,705,000 for last fiscal year’s first nine months.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter was $3,321,000 compared to $2,670,000 for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter and $2,709,000 for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the current year’s first nine months was $8,834,000 compared to $10,006,000 for last year’s first nine months.

The Company recorded $153,000 of additional tax expense for tax deductions becoming unavailable related to stock options expiring unexercised in the 2023 fiscal year third quarter and first nine months. During the prior year, the Company recorded restructuring charges of $13,000 in the 2022 fiscal year third quarter and $197,000 in the 2022 fiscal year first nine months, primarily for the costs in connection with exiting the Park Aerospace Technologies Asia Pte. Ltd idle facility in Singapore.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.11 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter compared to basic earnings per share of $0.09 and diluted earnings per share of $0.08 for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter and basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.09 for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.12 for the 2023 fiscal year third quarter compared to $0.09 for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter and $0.09 for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.29 for the 2023 fiscal year’s first nine months compared to $0.32 for the 2022 fiscal year’s first nine months. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.30 for the 2023 fiscal year’s first nine months compared to $0.33 for the 2022 fiscal year’s first nine months.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results at 11:00 a.m. EST today. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (877) 407-3982 in the United States and Canada, and (201) 493-6780 in other countries. The required passcode for attendance by phone is 13735033.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. EST today through 11:59 p.m. EST on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The conference call replay will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tckeyrez and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page. It can also be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States and Canada, and (412) 317-6671 in other countries. The required passcode for accessing the replay by phone is 13735033.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's web site at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as lost tax deductions and restructuring charges. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com


Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

                         
  13 Weeks Ended   39 Weeks Ended
             
  November 27,
2022		     November 28,
2021		     August 28,
2022		   November 27,
2022		     November 28,
2021
Sales $ 13,867       $ 13,864       $ 13,875   $ 40,525       $ 41,076  
                         
Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 2,383       $ 1,754       $ 1,885   $ 6,178       $ 6,705  
Special Items, Net of Tax:                        
   Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options   (153 )       -         -     (153 )       -  
   Restructuring Charges   -         (13 )       -     -         (197 )
                         
Net Earnings $ 2,230       $ 1,741       $ 1,885   $ 6,025       $ 6,508  
                         
Basic Earnings per Share:                        
Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.12       $ 0.09       $ 0.09   $ 0.30       $ 0.33  
Special Items:                        
   Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options   (0.01 )       -         -     (0.01 )       -  
   Restructuring Charges   -         -         -     -         (0.01 )
                         
       Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.11       $ 0.09       $ 0.09   $ 0.29       $ 0.32  
                         
                         
                         
Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.12       $ 0.09       $ 0.09   $ 0.30       $ 0.33  
  Special Items:                        
   Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options   (0.01 )       -         -     (0.01 )       -  
   Restructuring Charges   -         (0.01 )       -     -         (0.01 )
                         
       Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.11       $ 0.08       $ 0.09   $ 0.29       $ 0.32  
                         
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:                        
  Basic   20,471         20,450         20,461     20,463         20,410  
  Diluted   20,510         20,503         20,503     20,506         20,566  
                         
1 Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.
                                                     


Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

  November 27,
2022		   February 27,
2022		  
Assets (unaudited)      
Current Assets        
Cash and Marketable Securities $ 103,303   $ 110,361  
Accounts Receivable, Net   8,923     8,339  
Inventories   6,816     4,657  
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets   4,264     3,082  
Total Current Assets   123,306     126,439  
         
Fixed Assets, Net   24,256     24,333  
Operating Right-of-use Assets   163     203  
Other Assets   9,902     9,912  
Total Assets $ 157,627   $ 160,887  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Current Liabilities        
Accounts Payable $ 2,365   $ 2,534  
Accrued Liabilities   1,270     1,494  
Operating Lease Liability   53     53  
Income Taxes Payable   2,660     2,211  
Total Current Liabilities   6,348     6,292  
         
Long-term Operating Lease Liability   141     174  
Non-current Income Taxes Payable   10,938     12,621  
Deferred Income Taxes   1,937     1,671  
Other Liabilities   4,650     4,497  
Total Liabilities   24,014     25,255  
         
Shareholders’ Equity   133,613     135,632  
         
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 157,627   $ 160,887  
         
Additional information        
Equity per Share $ 6.53   $ 6.63  
         


Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

                               
  13 Weeks Ended     39 Weeks Ended  
                               
  November 27,
2022		     November 28,
2021		     August 28,
2022		     November 27,
2022		     November 28,
2021		    
                               
Net Sales $ 13,867       $ 13,864       $ 13,875       $ 40,525       $ 41,076      
                               
Cost of Sales   9,423         10,028         9,789         27,903         27,357      
                               
Gross Profit   4,444         3,836         4,086         12,622         13,719      
% of net sales   32.0 %       27.7 %       29.4 %       31.1 %       33.4 %    
                               
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses   1,523         1,593         1,732         4,888         4,729      
% of net sales   11.0 %       11.5 %       12.5 %       12.1 %       11.5 %    
                               
Restructuring Charges   -         13         -         -         197      
% of net sales   0.0 %       0.1 %       0.0 %       0.0 %       0.5 %    
                               
Earnings from Operations   2,921         2,230         2,354         7,734         8,793      
                               
Interest and Other Income:                              
Interest Income   299         80         221         653         286      
                               
Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes   3,220         2,310         2,575         8,387         9,079      
                               
Income Tax Provision   990         569         690         2,362         2,571      
                               
Net Earnings $ 2,230       $ 1,741       $ 1,885       $ 6,025       $ 6,508      
% of net sales   16.1 %       12.6 %       13.6 %       14.9 %       15.8 %    
                               


Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

  13 Weeks Ended
November 27, 2022		     13 Weeks Ended
November 28, 2021		     13 Weeks Ended
August 28, 2022		  
  GAAP   Specials
Items		   Before
Special
Items		     GAAP   Specials
Items		   Before
Special
Items		     GAAP   Specials
Items		   Before
Special
Items		  
                                         
Restructuring Charges -     -     -       13     (13 )   -       -     -   -    
% of net sales 0.0 %       0.0 %     0.1 %       0.0 %     0.0 %       0.0 %  
                                         
Earnings from Operations 2,921     -     2,921       2,230     13     2,243       2,354     -   2,354    
% of net sales 21.1 %       21.1 %     16.1 %       16.2 %     17.0 %       17.0 %  
                                         
Interest Income 299     -     299       80     -     80       221     -   221    
% of net sales 2.2 %       2.2 %     0.6 %       0.6 %     1.6 %       1.6 %  
                                         
Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes 3,220     -     3,220       2,310     13     2,323       2,575     -   2,575    
% of net sales 23.2 %       23.2 %     16.7 %       16.8 %     18.6 %       18.6 %  
                                         
Income Tax Provision 990     (153 )   837       569     -     569       690     -   690    
Effective Tax Rate 30.7 %       26.0 %     24.6 %       24.5 %     26.8 %       26.8 %  
                                         
Net Earnings 2,230     153     2,383       1,741     13     1,754       1,885     -   1,885    
% of net sales 16.1 %       17.2 %     12.6 %       12.7 %     13.6 %       13.6 %  
                                         
                                         
Net Earnings         2,383               1,754               1,885    
Addback non-cash expenses:                                        
Income Tax Provision         837               569               690    
Interest Income         (299 )             (80 )             (221 )  
Depreciation         305               354               261    
Stock Option Expense         95               73               94    
Adjusted EBITDA         3,321               2,670               2,709    
                                         
                                         
Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures - continued (in thousands – unaudited):                     
                                         
  39 Weeks Ended
November 27, 2022		     39 Weeks Ended
November 28, 2021		                
  GAAP   Specials
Items		   Before
Special
Items		     GAAP   Specials
Items		   Before
Special
Items		                
Restructuring Charge -     -     -       197     (197 )   -                  
% of net sales 0.0 %       0.0 %     0.5 %       0.0 %                
                                         
Earnings from Operations 7,734     -     7,734       8,793     197     8,990                  
% of net sales 19.1 %       19.1 %     21.4 %       21.9 %                
                                         
Interest Income 653     -     653       286     -     286                  
% of net sales 1.6 %       1.6 %     0.7 %       0.7 %                
                                         
Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes 8,387     -     8,387       9,079     197     9,276                  
% of net sales 20.7 %       20.7 %     22.1 %       22.6 %                
                                         
Income Tax Provision 2,362     (153 )   2,209       2,571     -     2,571                  
Effective Tax Rate 28.2 %       26.3 %     28.3 %       27.7 %                
                                         
Net Earnings 6,025     153     6,178       6,508     197     6,705                  
% of net sales 14.9 %       15.2 %     15.8 %       16.3 %                
                                         
                                         
Net Earnings         6,178               6,705                  
Addback non-cash expenses:                                        
Income Tax Provision         2,209               2,571                  
Interest Income         (653 )             (286 )                
Depreciation         826               805                  
Stock Option Expense         274               211                  
Adjusted EBITDA         8,834               10,006                  


Contact: Donna D’Amico-Annitto
486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
Newton, Kansas 67114
(316) 283-6500


Primary Logo

