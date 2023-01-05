Bioglass Market to Witness Healthy CAGR of 8.7% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Key Growth Drivers and Future Outlook

This report provides an upto date overview and analysis of the global Bioglass Market

/EIN News/ -- Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Bioglass Market.

Bioglass Market Overview

Bioglass is a type of bioactive glass that is made up of silica SiO2, calcium oxide CaO, sodium oxide Na2O, and phosphorous pentoxide P2O5. Bioglass has the ability to repair, replace, and regenerate body tissue. It also creates a cooperative bond between the organization and the used material.

Bioglass is more practical for biomedical applications like dentistry and orthopedics. High flexural strength, durability, and chemical resistance are driving the Bioglass Market.

Bioglass is a type of glass that contains elements found in the human body, such as calcium, sodium, and potassium. It can aid bone growth due to its many similarities to the mineral phase in tissues. Bioglass can thus be used as a scaffold for tissue regeneration.

Changes in the global elderly population will create opportunities for biomedical treatments like bone grafting and dental surgery. In the last 20 years, the enormous senior population has grown significantly, resulting in an increase in the number of tissue and spinal procedures. Bioglass fibers are capable of adhering to both hard and soft tissues. It also has the potential to improve the efficacy of bone replacements by activating the release of nutrients that aid in bone formation.

Get Live Sample Copy of Bioglass Market-> https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5009/bioglass-market/#request-a-sample

Growth factors of the Bioglass Market

An increasing number of orthopedic surgeries due to rising in the geriatric population.

Growing demand for bioglass biomaterials used in various biomedical applications such as dental, soft tissue repair, and bone grafting worldwide.

Replacement of metals with glass biomaterials owing to their cost-effectiveness and biocompatibility.

Technological advancements in the field of glass manufacturing and processing.

Bioglass Market Segmentation

By Type

45S5

S53P4

Others

45S5 refers to a type of glass ceramic composed primarily of SiO, CaO, and Na. 45S5 bioactive glass is expected to have the largest market share during the forecasted period. Bioglass 45S5 is used in the majority of orthopedic jaw surgeries because it promotes natural bone healing.

S53P glass-ceramic, also known as Bioglass 45S-type glass and bioactive glass, is a type of inorganic glass composed of CaOSiO with varying amounts (0-50wt%) of NaO KO and other metal oxides such as ZnO, MgO, and SrO. S53P glass-ceramic is a bioactive material that can be used in medical implants and other applications that require the formation of new bone tissue.

By Applications

Dental

Orthopedic

Cosmetics

Others

During the forecast period, the orthopedics segment is expected to have the largest market share. S53P4 bioactive glass is used in orthopedic treatments such as osteomyelitis treatment, craniofacial procedures, and grafting of benign bone tumor defects.

Regional Insights

Due to supportive policies and regulations enforced by governments and the rapidly expanding healthcare industry in China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share of the global bioactive glass market during the forecast period.

Because of the trend toward in-home healthcare services from nursing homes, technological advancements, and the presence of advanced medical infrastructure, North America is expected to hold a significant share of the global market in the near future.

Competitive Insights

Major players operating in the global bioglass market are BIOMET 3i(Zimmer Biomet), Stryker, BonAlive Biomaterials, NovaBone, SCHOTT, Mo-Sci Corporation, Synergy Biomedical, Dingsheng Biology, Ferro, and others.

Jun 28, 2022 – Stryker and Carmeda announced a partnership that will combine Stryker’s proven flow diverter technology with Carmeda’s active heparin coating for the treatment of brain aneurysms.

November 28, 2022:Arthrex and Richard Wolf, global leaders in minimally invasive surgical technology and solutions, announced a U.S.-based partnership to offer comprehensive technology and product offerings in urology, gynecology, and general surgery.

FAQS

What is the projected market size of the global bioglass market? Which region has the highest market share in the bioglass market? Which are the leading market players active in the bioglass market? What segments are covered in the bioglass Market report? What are the growth factors of the bioglass market?

Get Discount On this Report-> https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5009/bioglass-market/#inquire-for-discount



Related Reports

Tooth Filling Materials Market





The global tooth filling materials market is projected to reach USD 2.94 Billion by 2029 from USD 1.8 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3799/tooth-filling-materials-market/

Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market





The Global metal implants and medical alloys market is expected to grow at an 8.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 4.4 billion by 2028 from USD 2.3 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1434/metal-implants-and-medical-alloys-market/

Ligation Devices Market

The global ligation devices market was valued at $945.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,681.2 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1171/ligation-devices-market/

Microcatheters Market

The global microcatheters market is projected to reach USD 1200 Million by 2028 from USD 800 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1133/microcatheters-market/

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitude consultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com