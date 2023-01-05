Radware Named Best-in-Class Provider for Bot Detection and Management by the Aite-Novarica Group

Recognized for its market leadership and the strength of its client relationships

/EIN News/ -- MAHWAH, N.J., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, announced that it was named a best-in-class provider of bot management solutions in a report by the Aite-Novarica Group, a financial services research and advisory firm. The report — Aite Matrix: Leading Bot Detection and Management Providers — ranked Radware among 10 vendors.



Radware Bot Manager combines behavioral modeling for granular intent analysis, collective bot intelligence, and fingerprinting of browsers, devices, and machines to defend web applications, mobile apps, and APIs from automated threats and advanced human-like bots. This includes account takeovers, denial of inventory, DDoS, ad and payment fraud, and web scraping.

Radware was among the vendors receiving the highest marks for vendor stability and client strength. According to the report and customer feedback:

“Aite-Novarica Group sees a lot to like in Radware’s Bot Manager and how it treats its customers.”

“The company has demonstrated market and product stability and offers a competitive bot detection and management solution. The largest global financial institutions, brokerage firms, and financial services companies use Radware’s Bot Manager.”

“The solution’s sophistication and wide range of deployment options have made it a popular option across e-commerce, travel and transportation, and retail and wholesale trade.”

“Uniformly, customers all pointed to support, response, and functionality as key reasons they liked Radware’s bot detection and management solution.”

“Another common response from customers is that Radware keeps its promises when committing to a fix or improvement.”



“We are honored to be recognized as a market leader in Aite-Novarica’s analysis of the bot management market,” said Sharon Trachtman, Radware’s chief marketing officer. “Our vision for bot detection and management is based on a state-of-the-art, frictionless experience that works as a dedicated solution or as part of an integrated application protection stack. Delivering on a multi-layered approach to protect our bot customers from even the most advanced threats is how we continue to earn their trust each day.”



The Aite Matrix evaluates the overall competitive position of each vendor, focusing on vendor stability, client strength, product features, and client services. A complimentary copy of the full Aite Matrix: Leading Bot Detection and Management Providers report can be found here.

For two consecutive years, Radware also has been recognized as the technology leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix™: Bot Management analysis.

Companies can estimate the financial costs their business incurs from malicious bots, based on their industry, traffic volumes, revenue, and infrastructure costs with Radware’s Bad Bot Business Impact Calculator.



About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

