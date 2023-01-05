ValidSoft Promotes Deepa Caveney as Chief Marketing Officer

B2B technology marketing leader to expand customer acquisition efforts through go-to-market optimization and tighter alignment with sales and product.

/EIN News/ -- HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValidSoft, a leading global provider of voice identity assurance solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Deepa Caveney as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately.

Deepa has been with ValidSoft since December 2021, most recently serving as Head of Marketing. Prior to joining ValidSoft, she served in marketing leadership positions at several technology companies in San Francisco Bay Area, including WebEx, McAfee, Cisco, HP, and MobileIron.

Deepa will accelerate the company's growing marketing momentum and include the development and execution of strategic marketing initiatives while partnering closely with the sales and product teams to drive revenue.

"Under Deepa's leadership, marketing has become one of the leading drivers of ValidSoft's impressive growth. She has continued to take on increasing responsibilities and has proven herself as a rising star in marketing. Her experience and skillset will be invaluable as we prepare for another year of success and innovation in the voice biometrics space. I am thrilled to have Deepa as a key member of our executive team in her new capacity as CMO," said Pat Carroll, CEO of ValidSoft.

Since joining ValidSoft, Deepa has spearheaded ValidSoft's brand makeover, product launches, growth marketing initiatives, and go-to-market strategies, and under her stewardship, the company secured awards in biometric authentication software. More recently, she has been instrumental in launching an innovative new product, "See-Say Trusted Identity Assurance," and developing the overall marketing vision, strategy, and direction of ValidSoft, a focus she will maintain as CMO.

"I couldn't be more honored and excited to be promoted to ValidSoft's Chief Marketing Officer. This past year with the company has been nothing short of incredible, and I have enjoyed helping ValidSoft become a recognized and fast-growing biometric authentication software company for enterprises, and financial and healthcare clients. I'm looking forward to working with the team to take ValidSoft to its next level of success," said Deepa.

About ValidSoft

ValidSoft is a leading voice biometrics software company with a long history of innovation in speech science, voice authentication, and biometrics. Our technology is at the forefront of the industry and is built using active/dynamic active, passive, and continuous passive voice-based authentication, guaranteeing that the speaker is who they are, always. Our solutions are designed to counter Lapsus$ and Social Engineering type attacks and render identity credential theft useless - if it's not the genuine user's voice speaking the security credential, then it's a hack attack. ValidSoft's EuroPriSe® privacy seals ensure 100% compliance with EU GDPR and all other leading global Data Protection and Data Privacy laws like HIPAA, Digital Identity Guidelines, BIPA, Vectors of Trust, Federal Identity Program Guidelines, etc. Third-party analyst firms consistently recognize ValidSoft as a market leader. See how ValidSoft is powering the Future of Identity for the Enterprise at www.validsoft.com.

