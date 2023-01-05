Cell And Gene Therapy Market Size Expected To Reach $26 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company's Cell And Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Cell And Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Cell And Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cell and gene therapy market. As per TBRC’s cell and gene therapy market forecast, the cell and gene therapy market is expected to grow from $26.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 24.4%.

Steady investment and consolidation in cell and gene therapies contributed to the growth of the cell and gene therapy (CGT) market. North America is expected to hold the largest cell and gene therapy market share. Major players in the cell and gene therapy market include Gilead Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, Amgen, Merck, Organogenesis Holdings, Dendreon.

Trending Cell And Gene Therapy Market Trend

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is shaping the cell and gene therapy (CGT) market. (CAR) T-cell therapy is a combination of cell and gene therapy in which T cells are collected from the patient’s blood and are genetically engineered to produce modified receptors at their surface, known as chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). These modified T cells have special structures (receptors) and are reinfused into the patient. Then, the modified receptors of T cells help in targeting the surface antigen of the cancer cell, ultimately resulting in the killing of tumour cells in patients. In 2020, the US-FDA approved Bristol-Myers Squibb's two CAR-T cell therapies to treat lymphoma and multiple myeloma and is set to be launched. Currently, FDA-approved CAR-T cells therapy treatments like Tisagenlecleucel for the treatment of B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) in children and Axicabtageneciloleucel for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma.

Cell And Gene Therapy Market Segments

• By Geography: The global cell and gene therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global cell and gene therapy market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-and-genes-therapy-global-market-report

Cell And Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cell And Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides cell and gene therapy global market research and insights on cell and gene therapyglobal market size, drivers and cell and gene therapy market trends, cell and gene therapy global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and cell and gene therapy global market growth across geographies. The cell and gene therapy global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

