Global Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cardiac assist devices and equipment market. As per TBRC’s cardiac assist devices and equipment market forecast, the cardiac assist devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $3.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

A rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases increases the demand for cardiac assist devices and equipment in developed and developing economies. North America is expected to hold the largest cardiac assist devices and equipment market share. Major players in the cardiac assist devices and equipment market include Abbot Laboratories, Berlin Heart GmbH, Abiomed Inc., Bivacor Pvt Ltd., Calon Cardio - Technology Ltd.

Trending Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Market Trend

Device miniaturization is becoming popular in the cardiac assist devices and equipment market. The concept of minimizing the size of the cardiac assist devices enhances device implantation, provides potentially shorter hospital stay through the use of less invasive surgery such as 'Thoracotomy'. Cardiac assist device miniaturization acts as a replacement to heart transplantation as destination therapy, due to lack of heart donors. For instance, Heartware Ltd. is increasingly investing in the Heartware's device miniaturization program, aiming to reduce the weight, size, and energy consumption of the device. Furthermore, the United Kingdom National Health Service has invested in a Bridge to Transplant program (BTT) where the performance of two minimally invasive cardiac assist devices was compared, out of which the best one was found based on better clinical outcome and more cost-effectiveness due to its miniaturized design.

Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Market Segments

• By Type: Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD), Intra-Aotic Baloon Pumps, Total Artificial Heart

• By Application: Hospital Pharmacies, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Emergency Services

• By Modality: Transcutaneous, Implantable

• By Geography: The global cardiac assist devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides cardiac assist devices and equipment global market analysis, cardiac assist devices and equipment global market research and insights on cardiac assist devices and equipment global market size, drivers and trends, cardiac assist devices and equipment global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and cardiac assist devices and equipment global market growth across geographies.

