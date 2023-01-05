Global B2B Legal Services Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

B2B Legal Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 5, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “B2B Legal Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the B2B legal services market. As per TBRC’s B2B legal services market forecast, the b2b legal services market size is expected to grow from $563.45 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

An increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions contributed to the growth of the B2B legal services market. North America is expected to hold the largest B2B legal services market share. Major players in the B2B legal services market include Latham & Watkins LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, DLA Piper, Baker & McKenzie, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates.

Legal service firms are using blockchain to provide a secure way to make transactions and record that transparently. Blockchain is open, distributed ledger that record transactions between the two association or companies efficiently and permanent way. According to a law firm research report in 2020, 41% of law firms will employ blockchain in transactional legal services, 21% for business assistance, and the remaining 31% for high-value legal services. Smart contracts are created digitally and verifiable since they are on the blockchain. Smart contracts help lawyers spend more time on legal advising instead of drafting legal documents. For instance, Chainlink is a start-up that developed technology that relies on data from multiple sources and makes smart contracts more attractive. Blockchain and smart contracts offer several advantages such as secure transactions, transparent records, less paperwork, and more time for advising clients.

B2B Legal Services Market Segments

• By Service Type: Civil or Criminal, Mergers and Acquisitions, Business Transactions, Other Services

• By End-user: Listed Corporations, Government Institutions, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, High Net worth Individuals, Other End-Users

• By Size of Law Firm: Large law firms, SME law firms

• By Geography: The global B2B legal services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

B2B Legal Services Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The B2B Legal Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides B2B legal services global market research and insights on B2B legal services global market size, drivers and trends, B2B legal services global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and B2B legal services global market growth across geographies.

