Vision Care Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Vision Care Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the vision care devices and equipment market. As per TBRC’s vision care devices and equipment market forecast, the vision care devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $38.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The rising use of electronic devices is a continuous driver for the growth of the vision care devices and equipment market. North America is expected to hold the largest vision care devices and equipment market share. Major players in the vision care devices and equipment market include Essilor, Johnson & Johnson, ZEISS, The Cooper Companies, Novartis, Bausch & Lomb, Nidek Co. Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

Trending Vision Care Devices And Equipment Market Trend

Technological advancement in vision care devices has transformed eye care. Vision technology has witnessed some great scientific breakthroughs and innovations in the past few years and these advances are rapidly changing the future of those with chronic eye conditions. The innovation includes DriveSafe lenses with anti-glare coating to help with poor driving conditions, photochromic contact lenses that block the sun's harmful UV rays, and blue light blocking glasses among others. Major companies such as Johnson & Johnson Vision have invested in adaptive lenses.

Vision Care Devices And Equipment Market Segments

• By Type: Intraocular Lens, Ophthalmic Lasers, Glaucoma Drainage Devices, Contact Lenses, Other Types

• By Aplication: Vision Care, Diagnosis, Surgery

• By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Optical Centers, Other End users

• By Geography: The global vision care devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vision Care Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Vision Care Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides vision care devices and equipment global market analysis, vision care devices and equipment global market research and insights on vision care devices and equipment global market size, drivers and vision care devices and equipment global market trends, vision care devices and equipment global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and vision care devices and equipment global market growth across geographies. The vision care devices and equipment global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

