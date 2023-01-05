Global Garlic Extract Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 3.4% By 2028
Garlic Extract Market By Product Form, By Application, and By Distribution Channel: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast
The Garlic Extract Market was worth around USD 12827.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 15677.57179 million by 2028”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Garlic Extract Market was worth around USD 12827.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 15677.57179 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.4 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the digital remittance market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.

Garlic extract is the alcoholic extract of the bulb or whole garlic plant Allium sativum (Liliaceae) with potential antineoplastic activity. They are made by crushing and then boiling garlic cloves to release their natural oils and active compounds. The resulting liquid is then filtered and evaporated to remove any water content, leaving behind a thick, paste-like extract that is rich in flavor and aroma. Both aged and fresh garlic extracts contain substances with active antioxidant properties and cholesterol-lowering of the allyl propyl and diallyl disulfides. Garlic extract comes from garlic which is mainly grown in India and Mainland China and is transported worldwide. Since it is primarily used in the food industry as a flavoring agent and condiment, the growth in demand for garlic extract has a greater correlation with the success of the food and beverage industry as a whole. Other than this, garlic extract is also used in the formulation of drugs.
The growth of the global garlic extract market is driven by the high intake of garlic extract as a flavoring and seasoning agent in various food products. Garlic extract’s use in fast food preparation such as noodles, pizza, pasta, etc. has also been a growth driver for the industry as fast-food consumption is rising and the demand for garlic extracts is growing. Anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties associated with garlic extract which is used for blood vessel disease (atherosclerosis) and high blood pressure (hypertension) along with its use as a seasoning agent are anticipated to fuel the growth of garlic extract in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics & personal care industries. It has many beneficial properties for well-being, such as improving the immune system, lowering cholesterol, earaches, chronic fatigue syndrome, menstrual disorders, and many more.
Global Garlic Extract Market
Garlic Extract Market is segregated based on product form, distribution channel, and application. Based on product form, the market is distinguished into Powder, Paste, Oil, and Granulated. Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into Online Sales, Supermarket, Specialty Stores, and Hypermarket. Based on application, the market is segmented into Food Industry, Cosmetics Industry, and Pharmaceutical.
Asia Pacific market is anticipated to dominate the global garlic extract market over the forecast period. The garlic extract is primarily grown and used as a basic ingredient for the preparation of different cuisine in the countries such as India, China & Thailand. China, traditionally, uses aged garlic extracts to treat slow platelet clumping, and heart diseases, protect against cancer, lower cholesterol levels, improve the overall immune system and suppress blood triglycerides. These various beneficial properties of garlic extract drive the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region. Followed by it, the North American region is projected to account for a considerable share of the global garlic extract market in the forecast timeframe. The demand for garlic extract in this region is expected to increase because of the increasing preference for natural and organic ingredients in beauty and cosmetic products. The European garlic extract market is projected to register stable growth during the forecast time period. The increasing consumer inclination toward herbal medicines is anticipated to fuel the growth of the European garlic extract market in the forecast time period.
Key players functioning in Garlic Extract Market are Woolworths Limited, Now Foods, Dabur, Mars Incorporated, Nilon's, and McCormick.
Recent Developments:
In 2020, Spanish ingredients supplier Pharmactive Biotech Products launched an aged black garlic extract designed for functional food applications. It was launched under the brand name of ABG 10+.
Garlic Extract Market is segmented as follows:
By Product Form
Powder
Paste
Oil
Granulated
By Distribution Channel
Online Sales
Supermarket
Specialty Stores
Hypermarket
By Application
Food Industry
Cosmetics Industry
Pharmaceutical
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
