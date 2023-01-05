Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 2.50% By 2028
The global Alcoholic Beverages market was worth around USD 1,729.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 2005.69 million by 2028”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Alcoholic Beverages market was worth around USD 1,729.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 2005.69 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.50 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Alcoholic Beverages market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Alcoholic Beverages market.
Alcoholic beverages are fermented beverages that contain ethanol chemical elements. Spirits, beer, and wine are examples of colourless liquids that catch fire. During the forecast period, the increase in the number of young adults is expected to be a major factor driving the growth of the alcoholic beverages market. Furthermore, rising demand for premium/super-premium products is expected to drive the alcoholic beverages market forward. Furthermore, increased awareness of the negative effects of low alcohol consumption is expected to cushion the alcoholic beverages market's growth. On the other hand, the rising cost of premium/super premium products is expected to stymie the growth of the alcoholic beverages market in the coming years. Owing to the rise in demand of Alcoholic Beverages, the global Alcoholic Beverages market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.50% during the forecast period.
Furthermore, the outline of healthy breweries and spirits will provide additional potential opportunities for alcoholic beverage market growth in the coming years. However, the rise in the alcohol industry as a result of rising health concerns could provide additional difficulties to the market's growth in the near future. This alcoholic beverages market report covers recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localised market players, emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, and more.
Global Alcoholic Beverages Market
The global Alcoholic Beverages market is segregated based on category, alcoholic content, flavour, packaging type and distribution channel. Based on category, the global Alcoholic Beverages market is distinguished into Beer, Wine and Spirits. The beer segment dominates the market. Based on alcoholic content, the Alcoholic Beverages market is segmented into high, medium and low. The medium segment is expected to lead over the forecast period. Based on flavour, the Alcoholic Beverages market is segmented into flavoured and unflavoured. The flavour segment is expected to dominate the market. Based on packaging type, the Alcoholic Beverages market is segmented into Glass Bottles, Tins, Plastic Bottles and Others. The glass bottles applications are expected to dominate the market. Based on distribution channel, the alcoholic beverages market is segmented into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, On-Trade, Specialist Retailers, Online, Convenience Stores and Others. The supermarket and hypermarket segment is expected to dominate the market.
Due to the rise in the young–adult population, North America dominates the alcoholic beverages market. Furthermore, rising consumption of high-quality alcoholic beverages will drive the region's alcoholic beverages market growth during the forecast period. Due to rising disposable income, Asia-Pacific is expected to see significant growth in the alcoholic beverages market. Furthermore, the advancing countries are expected to drive the region's alcoholic beverage market growth in the coming years. The country section of the alcoholic beverages market report also includes individual market impacting factors and changes in domestic regulation that affect the market's current and future trends. Consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import-export analysis, price trend analysis, raw material costs, and downstream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major indicators used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries.
Key players functioning in the global Alcoholic Beverages market include Anheuser Busch-inBev, Miller Coors, Heineken Holdings N.V., Carlsberg A/S, Diageo PLC, Bacardi Limited PLC, Olvi PLC, Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, Beijing Yanjing Brewery Company Limited and Kirin Holdings Company Limited.
Recents Developments
In 2022, Constellation Brands, Inc., a leading beverage alcohol company, has entered into a brand authorization agreement in the United States with The Coca-Cola Company to bring the FRESCA® brand into beverage alcohol.
In 2020, The company collaborated with Luke Bryan, the two-time ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year, to introduce two Lane American Gloden lager.
Global Alcoholic Beverages market is segmented as follows:
By Category
Beer
Wine
Spirits
By Alcoholic Content
High
Medium
Low
By Flavour
Unflavored
Flavored
By Packaging Type
Glass Bottles
Tins
Plastic Bottles
Others
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
On-Trade
Specialist Retailers
Online
Convenience Stores
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Read our other Trending Report :
Processed Fruits and Vegetables Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/processed-fruits-and-vegetables-market
Plant Growth Regulators Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/plant-growth-regulators-market
Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/aesthetic-lasers-and-energydevices-market
Biologics Safety Testing Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/biologics-safety-testing-market
High Content Screening Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/high-content-screening-market
