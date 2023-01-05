Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market 2022 Trends, CAGR of ~10%, Business Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2033

Blood glucose monitoring system market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 46 billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~10% By 2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, January 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global blood glucose monitoring system market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 46 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~10%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 16 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of the blood glucose monitoring system market worldwide are the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the rising investment in research and development.Market Definition of Blood Glucose Monitoring SystemBlood glucose monitoring device detects high and low blood glucose levels in patients, and confirms severe hyperglycemia, and offers the patients self-care. This is a test kit that one can use at home or in a medical facility to determine how much sugar (glucose) is in the blood. The body uses sugar and glucose as a source of energy. The body controls the quantity of glucose in the blood unless one has diabetes. To control blood glucose, people with diabetes may need specialized diets and drugs. This test is quantitative. Numerous factors, such as the caliber of the meter and the caliber of the test strips, affect this test’s accuracy.Get a Sample PDF of Report – https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4606 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global blood glucose monitoring system market can majorly be attributed to the rise in diabetes cases. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that 537 million people have diabetes in 2021, and that number will rise to 640 million by 2030 and over 783 million by 2045. Additionally, the rising elderly population across the globe is predicted to boost market growth. The market is estimated to grow more steadily as the number of older people contracting diabetes increases. Around 703 million people worldwide are 65 years of age or older, and by 2050, that figure is expected to quadruple to 1.5 billion, according to the United Nations World Population Ageing 2019.The global blood glucose monitoring system market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Increasing geriatric populationRising prevalence of diabetesTechnology advancement in the field of laboratory testingNew product launches by key market playersGrowing healthcare expenditureGlobal Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market: Restraining FactorLower reimbursement policies for blood sugar monitoring tests in many government sectors and private healthcare sectors are estimated to be the prime factor for the major hindrance for the growth of the global blood glucose monitoring system market during the forecast period.For more information about this report visit@ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/blood-glucose-monitoring-system-market/4606 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market SegmentationBy Product (Self-Monitoring Devices, and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices)The continuous glucose monitoring devices segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The adoption of CGM, which can frequently check a patient’s blood glucose level, is credited with the growth of this market segment. Further, the increasing investments in health-related research and technological advancements are predicted to boost segment growth. According to figures provided by the World Bank, research and development expenditures made up 2.33% of global GDP in 2019 and 2.63% of GDP in 2020.By Modality (Wearable, and Non- Wearable)By Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail Sales, and Homecare)By Disease Type (Type 1, Type 2, and Gestational Diabetes)By RegionThe North America blood glucose monitoring system market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Moreover, the growth of the market can be attributed to the rising number of people opting for regular medical check-ups and increasing expenditure on the healthcare sector on account of the large patient pool in the hospital for on-time diagnostic and treatment of diseases. As per the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, hospital spending rose 6.4% to USD 1,270.1 billion in 2020, a little faster rate of growth than the 6.3% growth in 2019.Additionally, the increasing consumption of fast food and calorie-dense food, which is leading the region to a higher obesity rate and diabetes, and increasing medical costs to treat obesity are predicted to drive the market growth over the forecast period. It was observed that in the years 2015 to 2018, 36.3% of young people between the ages of 2 and 19 ate fast food at least once a day, and in 2019, the estimated yearly medical cost of obesity in the United States was close to USD 173 billion.The market research report on global blood glucose monitoring system also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Download Sample Copy of Report- https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4606 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System MarketSome of the key players of the global blood glucose monitoring system market are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, Life Scan, Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holding AG, Medtronic Diabetes, Dexcom, Inc., Nipro Corporation, Prodigy Diabetes Care LLC, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Nova Biomedical Corporation, and others.About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. These analyses help conglomerates, executives, and industries to take wise decisions for their businesses as well as for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment among others. We believe that our expertise in the field of market research can help businesses to expand to its new horizon. Our team of research analysts can provide businesses a right guidance at the right time, while our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

Forge your own success stories, With Research Nester - A Composite Market Research Solution