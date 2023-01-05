Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 16.90% By 2028
Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Forecast 2023-2028 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The global Cancer Biomarkers market was worth around USD 12,419.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 31695.03 million by 2028”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cancer Biomarkers market was worth around USD 12,419.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 31695.03 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16.90 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Cancer Biomarkers market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Cancer Biomarkers market.
Cancer is the world's second leading cause of death, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Biomarkers are chemical, physical, or biological parameters that can be used to diagnose disease. Oncology biomarkers enable rapid, non-invasive cancer diagnosis while also improving cancer detection and screening. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of several lifestyle disorders is expected to drive the market, as biomarkers play an important role in risk assessment, early diagnosis, and effective treatment monitoring. Owing to the rise in demand of Cancer Biomarkers, the global Cancer Biomarkers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.90% during the forecast period.
Certain factors driving market growth include increased cancer incidence worldwide and higher acceptance of cancer treatments in developing regions, a paradigm shift in healthcare from disease diagnosis to risk assessment or early diagnosis, and increased use of biomarkers in drug development. Rising patient and healthcare professional awareness of the importance of early cancer detection, as well as rising demand for personalised medicine, are expected to provide this cancer biomarker market with significant growth opportunities in the coming decade. Diagnostic biomarkers for early diagnosis allow doctors to choose better treatment options, resulting in a successful recovery in less time.
The global Cancer Biomarkers market is segregated based on biomarkers type, cancer type, profiling technologies and application. Based on biomarkers type, the global Cancer Biomarkers market is distinguished into Protein Biomarkers, Genetic Biomarkers and Other Cancer Biomarkers. The protein biomarkers segment dominates the market. Based on cancer type, the Cancer Biomarkers market is segmented into Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Melanoma, Leukaemia, Thyroid Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Kidney Cancer and Other Cancer Types. The breast cancer segment is expected to lead over the forecast period. Based on profiling technologies, the Cancer Biomarkers market is segmented into Omics Technologies, Imaging Technologies, Immunoassay, Bioinformatics and Cytogenetics. The omics technologies segment is expected to dominate the market. Based on application, the cancer biomarkers market is segmented into Diagnostics, Research & Development, Prognostics, Risk Assessment and Other Applications. The diagnostics applications is expected to dominate the market.
Global Cancer Biomarkers Market
North America led the regional segment, closely followed by Europe. The presence of key pharmaceutical companies, established R&D infrastructure pertaining to the development of novel diagnostic products, and increased demand for specific & early diagnostics are the major factors contributing to the aforementioned dominance.
However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience a profitable CAGR over the forecast period due to rising cancer prevalence, a favourable environment for clinical trials, and increased government funding for drug development programmes. Furthermore, the growing focus of pharmaceutical companies on this region, combined with rising awareness of biomarker-based diagnosis, is one of the high impact-rendering growth drivers.
Key players functioning in the global Cancer Biomarkers market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Illumina, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), bioMérieux SA (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merck Millipore (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Centogene N.V. (Germany), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Exact Sciences (US), R&D Systems, Inc. (US), BioVision, Inc. (US), Olink (Sweden), Asuragen, Inc. (US), Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC (US), Invivoscribe, Inc. (US), Seegene Technologies, Inc. (South Korea).
Recents Developments
In March 2021, Roche announced that the VENTANA ALK (D5F3) CDx Assay has been approved as a companion diagnostic by the US Food and Drug Administration. This assay test is the only one approved by the FDA as a companion diagnostic for LORBRENA, and it will aid in quickly identifying patients with this cancer biomarker so that they can receive more effective treatment.
In July 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific has announced the signing of a companion diagnostic (CDx) agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., as well as an application to the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) to expand the use of the Oncomine Dx Target Test in Japan. This agreement focuses on accelerating the local biomarker testing of NSCLC patients in Japan who are candidates for entrectinib.
Global Cancer Biomarkers market is segmented as follows:
By Biomarkers Type
Protein Biomarkers
Genetic Biomarkers
Other Cancer Biomarkers
By Cancer Type
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Melanoma
Leukemia
Thyroid Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Kidney Cancer
Other Cancer Types
By Profiling Technologies
Omics Technologies
Imaging Technologies
Immunoassay
Bioinformatics
Cytogenetics
By Application
Diagnostics
Research & Development
Prognostics
Risk Assessment
Other Applications
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Read our other Trending Report :
Kosher Food Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/kosher-food-market
Flavored and Functional Water Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/flavored-and-functional-water-market
Oilseed Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/oilseed-market
Nutrition Bars Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/nutrition-bars-market
Savory Flavor Blends Market-https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/savory-flavor-blends-market
