Automated Parking System Market Share 2023: Trends, Growth Rate ( ~15% ), Industry Analysis, Report by 2033

Automated parking system market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 6 Billion by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~15%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, January 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Automated Parking System Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global automated parking system market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 6 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~15%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 2 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of the automated parking system market worldwide are the increasing adoption of vehicles and the rising need for parking space.Market Definition of Automated Parking SystemAutomobiles are stacked vertically or strategically in automatic parking systems to maximize space. It is feasible to transport cars from the entrance to their parking area without the driver being there thanks to the innovative designs of these systems. As there is no human participation, this helps conserve space and enables efficient use of both horizontal and vertical spaces. Automatic parking systems assist free up more space and enable the storage of more automobiles in response to the increasing pressure on cities and parking systems. When deployed properly, automated parking systems can reduce the need for parking by up to 50%.Get a Sample PDF of Report – https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4605 Global Automated Parking System Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global automated parking system market can majorly be attributed to the increasing car population, which would necessitate better, more space-efficient parking solutions. By the end of the following decade, around 2000 million cars are predicted to exist worldwide. In addition to this, the growing urbanization across the world is predicted to boost the automobile sector and which in turn anticipated to drive the demand for automated parking system. Moreover, increase in the number of homes and businesses, all of which require effective parking infrastructure. The UN projects that by 2018, 68% of the world’s population will reside in urban areas, up from 55% in 2017.The global automated parking system market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Increasing number of vehiclesDecreasing parking space in the citiesTechnology advancementGrowing world populationRising adoption of vehiclesGlobal Automated Parking System Market: Restraining FactorThe design of an automated parking system requires high initial investment as the design involves a skilled labor force and special parts. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global automated parking system market during the forecast period.For more information about this report visit@ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/automated-parking-system-market/4605 Global Automated Parking System Market SegmentationBy Automation (Semi-Automated and Fully Automated)The fully automated segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be attributed to its advantages over semi-automated options, including higher efficiency, increased capacity, lower emission, and improved safety & convenience, fully automated parking systems are becoming more and more popular in developing economies. For instance, Al Jahra in Kuwait boasts more than 2,300 parking spaces and the largest automated parking facility in the entire globe. Moreover, the increasing technological advancements in the automobile sector are estimated to boost the sBy Type (Rotary, Puzzle, Shuttle, and Tower)By End-user (Residential, Commercial and Mixed)By RegionThe Europe automated parking system market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. The growth of the market can be attributed to the establishment of programs to reduce traffic, parking problems, and pollution, like the 2009 Action Plan on Urban Mobility. The market research report on global automated parking system also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Key Market Players Featured in the Global Automated Parking System Market

Some of the key players of the global automated parking system market are Robotic Parking Systems, Inc., Westfalia Technologies Inc., Unitronics / U-Tron, WÖHR Autoparksysteme GmbH, Skyline Parking AG / Fehr Lagerlogistik AG, Klaus Multiparking GmbH, Park Plus, Inc., Parkmatic, Cleverciti Systems GmbH, T2 Systems, Inc., and others. 