Karen Franceschini's newly released "Te Prometo que Siempre Estaré Contigo: Una Promesa de Dios Para los Niños" is an uplifting children's work

"Te Prometo que Siempre Estaré Contigo: Una Promesa de Dios Para los Niños" from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Franceschini is a heartfelt message of God's love for young readers that explains the connection between God and His children no matter the circumstance.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Te Prometo que Siempre Estaré Contigo: Una Promesa de Dios Para los Niños": a thoughtful and heartwarming juvenile fiction. "Te Prometo que Siempre Estaré Contigo: Una Promesa de Dios Para los Niños" is the creation of published author Karen Franceschini, who has worked in the field of early childhood education for thirty-five years. She has a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in child development.

Franceschini shares, "I Promise I'll Always Be With You reassures children (and everyone who reads it) that God is always present in their lives and has a purpose for them in the world. Through simple words and colorful illustrations, children truly feel that they are never alone. I Promise I'll Always Be With You can be read as a bedtime prayer or any time a child needs a word of comfort. It is proof that God walks with them throughout their lives and teaches them about God's special promises."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Franceschini's new book offers a word of encouragement and connection to readers discovering their faith.

Franceschini shares in hopes of encouraging young minds in their pursuit of God's welcoming love.

Consumers can purchase "Te Prometo que Siempre Estaré Contigo: Una Promesa de Dios Para los Niños" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Te Prometo que Siempre Estaré Contigo: Una Promesa de Dios Para los Niños," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

