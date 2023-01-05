Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,704 in the last 365 days.

Karen Franceschini's newly released "Te Prometo que Siempre Estaré Contigo: Una Promesa de Dios Para los Niños" is an uplifting children's work

"Te Prometo que Siempre Estaré Contigo: Una Promesa de Dios Para los Niños" from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Franceschini is a heartfelt message of God's love for young readers that explains the connection between God and His children no matter the circumstance.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Te Prometo que Siempre Estaré Contigo: Una Promesa de Dios Para los Niños": a thoughtful and heartwarming juvenile fiction. "Te Prometo que Siempre Estaré Contigo: Una Promesa de Dios Para los Niños" is the creation of published author Karen Franceschini, who has worked in the field of early childhood education for thirty-five years. She has a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in child development.

Franceschini shares, "I Promise I'll Always Be With You reassures children (and everyone who reads it) that God is always present in their lives and has a purpose for them in the world. Through simple words and colorful illustrations, children truly feel that they are never alone. I Promise I'll Always Be With You can be read as a bedtime prayer or any time a child needs a word of comfort. It is proof that God walks with them throughout their lives and teaches them about God's special promises."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Franceschini's new book offers a word of encouragement and connection to readers discovering their faith.

Franceschini shares in hopes of encouraging young minds in their pursuit of God's welcoming love.

Consumers can purchase "Te Prometo que Siempre Estaré Contigo: Una Promesa de Dios Para los Niños" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Te Prometo que Siempre Estaré Contigo: Una Promesa de Dios Para los Niños," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Karen Franceschini's newly released "Te Prometo que Siempre Estaré Contigo: Una Promesa de Dios Para los Niños" is an uplifting children's work

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.