Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,705 in the last 365 days.

Deborah Vecchio's newly released "Spiritual Synchronicities" is a spiritually driven devotional that will awaken readers to God's timing.

"Spiritual Synchronicities" from Christian Faith Publishing author Deborah Vecchio is a thoughtful collection of reflections on key moments and relevant scripture that speak to a higher calling in one's daily life.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Spiritual Synchronicities": a potent reminder of God's hand within the most mundane aspects of human existence. "Spiritual Synchronicities" is the creation of published author Deborah Vecchio.

Vecchio shares, "This book was never my idea, and I believe it was inspired by God over a period of nine years. It started with a compilation of synchronistic journal entries, which cannot be explained in any other way than divine intervention. It is not possible for any man to orchestrate the timing and sequence of these events, to transpire with such precision and accuracy.

"This has been a journey, that has taken me on a ride, through fact, faith and research, which without a doubt, leaves me with a stronger, unbreakable, undeniable belief in the existence and grandeur of the Holy Trinity.

"God started this. He is the Author and Finisher. He is the Alpha and the Omega, and He gets all the glory. My hope is for you to develop a stronger relationship and know the loving kindness of the one and only Triune God the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Vecchio's new book will challenge readers to a new awareness of the divine as Vecchio recounts a number of impossible coincidences.

Vecchio shares with the intention of offering a helping hand to those seeking a connection with God's comforting grace.

Consumers can purchase"Spiritual Synchronicities" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Spiritual Synchronicities," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Deborah Vecchio's newly released "Spiritual Synchronicities" is a spiritually driven devotional that will awaken readers to God's timing.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.