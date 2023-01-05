Deborah Vecchio's newly released "Spiritual Synchronicities" is a spiritually driven devotional that will awaken readers to God's timing.

"Spiritual Synchronicities" from Christian Faith Publishing author Deborah Vecchio is a thoughtful collection of reflections on key moments and relevant scripture that speak to a higher calling in one's daily life.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Spiritual Synchronicities": a potent reminder of God's hand within the most mundane aspects of human existence. "Spiritual Synchronicities" is the creation of published author Deborah Vecchio.

Vecchio shares, "This book was never my idea, and I believe it was inspired by God over a period of nine years. It started with a compilation of synchronistic journal entries, which cannot be explained in any other way than divine intervention. It is not possible for any man to orchestrate the timing and sequence of these events, to transpire with such precision and accuracy.

"This has been a journey, that has taken me on a ride, through fact, faith and research, which without a doubt, leaves me with a stronger, unbreakable, undeniable belief in the existence and grandeur of the Holy Trinity.

"God started this. He is the Author and Finisher. He is the Alpha and the Omega, and He gets all the glory. My hope is for you to develop a stronger relationship and know the loving kindness of the one and only Triune God the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Vecchio's new book will challenge readers to a new awareness of the divine as Vecchio recounts a number of impossible coincidences.

Vecchio shares with the intention of offering a helping hand to those seeking a connection with God's comforting grace.

