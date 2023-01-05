Monique Gipson's newly released "Queen, Your 9 to 5 Is Hiding You from Your King" is an encouraging discussion of how to successfully invest to achieve a fulfilling life

"Queen, Your 9 to 5 Is Hiding You from Your King: How to free up your time to be found by your king" from Christian Faith Publishing author Monique Gipson is a unique and intriguing discussion of investing from a biblical standpoint that encourages women in the pursuit of a more well-rounded life experience.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Queen, Your 9 to 5 Is Hiding You from Your King: How to free up your time to be found by your king": a thoughtful and motivating discussion of personal success. "Queen, Your 9 to 5 Is Hiding You from Your King: How to free up your time to be found by your king" is the creation of published author Monique Gipson, a veteran and real estate investor.

Gipson shares, "There are more Christian women who are single than anyone else in the world. As a Christian woman, we tend to be overworked and underappreciated. We give most of our time to our jobs, leaving us with no time to be found by our husbands; it is time to change that narrative. I understand that most Christians believe that investing is a sin because of 1 Timothy 6:10 that reads, 'For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil. Some people, eager for money, have wandered from the faith and pierced themselves with many griefs.' But what we read over is the word love. In this book, we will look at investing from a biblical standpoint. We will go over tips on how to free up your time by investing. And we will go into detail as to why 1 Timothy is not about investing but greed."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Monique Gipson's new book will challenge readers to take steps toward a life not solely focused on the traditional full-time work routine.

Gipson draws from personal experience to bring readers an eye-opening perspective on financial success and stability.

Consumers can purchase "Queen, Your 9 to 5 Is Hiding You from Your King: How to free up your time to be found by your king" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Queen, Your 9 to 5 Is Hiding You from Your King: How to free up your time to be found by your king," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing