Zara Fox debuts as a published author with the release of 'The Vixen: What's Your Kink?'

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zara Fox grew up Christian and was taught that being sexy was sinful. She knew this was not all life had to offer and that there was more out there than society's conditioning, so she embarked on a journey of discovery which she now shares within the pages of "The Vixen: What's Your Kink?" (published by Balboa Press).

While there are many novels about kink and BDSM (bondage, dominance, sadism and masochism), this book is presented in a story-lesson layout as it describes the author's adventure going from "vanilla" to "vixen." Raw, real and loaded with experience, each chapter shares fantasies and sexy times followed by the lessons Fox has learned along the way. The stories are erotic in nature and the lessons serve as a roadmap for navigating not only the physical but also the emotional and mental aspects of an open-minded sexual lifestyle.

"This is for those who are wanting to embrace their inner vixen, but want to know how to navigate through the storms," the author states. "What I want my readers to take away (from the book) is a sense of open hearted exploration and comfort when it comes to embracing both their internal and external eroticism. I want them to realize what is possible and how much life is out there to explore beyond their conditioning. I hope this book inspires them to create their own stories, embrace their own boundaries and use the gift of consent."

"The Vixen: What's Your Kink?" will appeal to those who are looking for a nonfiction erotic/kink/sex-positive book that opens healthy conversations on sexuality, relationships, BDSM lifestyle and more. Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/839572-the-vixen to get a copy.

About the Author

Zara Fox is a well-known figure in the lifestyle community who is always exploring lifestyle-related destinations and events around the world. She wrote this book to help others overcome the challenges that may arise and navigate through tough situations. She also has an extensive education background in psychotherapy and counseling, which is a huge asset in teaching the lessons in her book.

