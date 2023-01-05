Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,771 in the last 365 days.

Medical Spa Expert The Skin Room Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

The Skin Room joins Haute Beauty Network as a medical spa expert representing the Naples, FL market.

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Erica Current, LE, CME, is the owner and founder of The Skin Room USANaples's premier skincare destination. Erica has built her business from the ground up by working with her clients to deeply understand their skincare concerns and long-term goals. From general skin health and anti-aging to scarring and pigmentation, Erica combines her passion for science with her extensive knowledge and specialized training to deliver life-changing results.

Learn more about The Skin Room by visiting:

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

Media Contact

Brooke Klaiman, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, 5612122126, brooke@hauteliving.com

 

SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living

You just read:

Medical Spa Expert The Skin Room Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.