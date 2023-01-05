Medical Spa Expert The Skin Room Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

The Skin Room joins Haute Beauty Network as a medical spa expert representing the Naples, FL market.

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Erica Current, LE, CME, is the owner and founder of The Skin Room USA – Naples's premier skincare destination. Erica has built her business from the ground up by working with her clients to deeply understand their skincare concerns and long-term goals. From general skin health and anti-aging to scarring and pigmentation, Erica combines her passion for science with her extensive knowledge and specialized training to deliver life-changing results.

