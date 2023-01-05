Submit Release
LuBeth Kuemmerle's newly released "Bunny Love" is a delightful tale of a family of rabbits living in the farmer's garden

"Bunny Love" from Christian Faith Publishing author LuBeth Kuemmerle is a sweet story of needing to listen to one's parents as two mischievous bunnies find themselves in a dangerous situation.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bunny Love": a lighthearted children's narrative with an important message. "Bunny Love" is the creation of published author LuBeth Kuemmerle, who lives in Wenham, Massachusetts, with her husband. They have three grown-up daughters.

Kuemmerle shares, "'Oh! Now what will we do?' Bunny Frappuccino has jumped down and in. He has taken his sister with him. How will they get home for dinner?

"God's presence with this energetic bunny family is clearly seen. In the good times and the adventures, he blesses, rescues, and restores.

"Love abounds! This delightful bedtime story is the perfect way to end each day—again and again."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LuBeth Kuemmerle's new book features delightful illustrations crafted by Claudia Gadotti.

Kuemmerle's engaging narrative paired with Gadotti's artwork makes for a wonderful reading experience for families to share together.

Consumers can purchase "Bunny Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Bunny Love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

