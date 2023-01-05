Submit Release
Elena Fedorov's newly released "Creation Praising God" is a charming children's work that celebrates the joy in praising God

"Creation Praising God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Elena Fedorov is an enjoyable opportunity to introduce young readers to biblical language in an easy-to-understand and imaginative format.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Creation Praising God": a delightful celebration of both creation and the Creator. "Creation Praising God" is the creation of published author Elena Fedorov, a dedicated wife and mother of four who was born and raised in Russia until her family immigrated to the United States in the mid-1980s.

Fedorov shares, "The beautiful world around us is crying out glory and honor and praise to our Creator. The birds, the stars, the trees—they all worship Him by doing what they were created to do. Introduce your children to biblical language, encourage them to notice the beautiful world around us, and train them that they, too, can worship God because He is worthy of all praise."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elena Fedorov's new book features eye-catching illustrations crafted by Margarita Seroshtan.

Fedorov shares an empowering message of connection with God found in all things both great and small within the pages of her thoughtful children's work.

Consumers can purchase "Creation Praising God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Creation Praising God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

