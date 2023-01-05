David J. Carter's newly released "The Second Revelation of Christ Jesus and the Seven Keys to Success" is a thoughtful discussion of prophecy

"The Second Revelation of Christ Jesus and the Seven Keys to Success" from Christian Faith Publishing author David J. Carter is a thought-provoking look into the author's personal and spiritual experiences along with intriguing prophetic messages.

"The Second Revelation of Christ Jesus and the Seven Keys to Success": a heartfelt message of hope to all of mankind. "The Second Revelation of Christ Jesus and the Seven Keys to Success" is the creation of published author David J. Carter.

Carter shares, "This book is the second revelation of Christ Jesus given to me through the Lord and an angel of the Lord named Crystal. It is my introduction to the people and the nations and fulfills the prophecies of the long-awaited prophet and descendant of King David and next in line to the throne. I however am not what the Jewish people expected.

"I was raised and am a Christian. In the near future, all God's people will see that I will fulfill all the prophecies in God's word as leader of the nations. This book is also about just some of the things that God is angry about, plus the answer to a lot of life's problems through the seven keys to success in life and how to live a longer, better, and more productive life using God's word and this revelation or simplified version of his Word.

"It is truly freedom from your addictions, mental, behavioral health, and criminal behavior problems. This is just the first book that I will be writing to the people and the nations as the Father, Son, and the Holy Spirit lead me in guiding the nations with the demands they have. They are trying to buy the world more time before the second coming of Christ."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David J. Carter's new book provides a potent message of God's grace that will challenge readers in their understanding of scripture.

Carter shares in hopes of shedding light on prophetic knowledge and to help guide humanity back to God's grace.

