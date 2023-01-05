Edwin Moore's newly released "Clearing My Desk" is a powerful collection of sermons that provide readers with potent lessons of faith

"Clearing My Desk" from Christian Faith Publishing author Edwin Moore is an impactful selection of sermons drawn from the author's varied ministry life that has taken a thoughtful man of God around the world and back again.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Clearing My Desk": a compelling philosophical discussion within five potent writings. "Clearing My Desk" is the creation of published author Edwin Moore, who was born in Wedowee, Alabama, and raised in the Piedmont area of North Carolina. Moore studied at Piedmont Bible College, a fundamental Bible college and seminary. He has practical experience in North Carolina, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, and South Wales, and is involved with missions through the Gospel Preacher Association and with ministry in Wales. He also is a pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Raleigh, North Carolina. Moore has an extensive speaking schedule, both in the United States and abroad.

Moore shares, "Clearing My Desk is a collection of five sermons/experiences delivered through the years to congregations in various locations. I do not know if I have ever had an original thought; therefore, I claim no originality. I agree with my friend Hinkle Little, who said, 'I have never had an original thought, it was God's, and He just gave it away.'

"'The Life and Death of a Little Giant' is a remembrance of my precious granddaughter who died at age four.

"'Vexed' looks at the life experiences of Lot in Sodom and how the Christian community today is likewise vexed.

"In 'Three Questions,' using Paul's prayer in Romans 1:9–17, we ask ourselves if we are willing for God to answer our prayers in His way. Are we willing for God to answer our prayers in His time? Are we willing for God to answer our prayers for His purpose?

"'What If?" examines how Christians often limit the blessings of God by expecting Him to work in the same manner as our past experiences have shown. Should we not let go and let God?

"'Twenty-Seven Days' reviews my experience with a young lady with only twenty-seven days to live."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edwin Moore's new book provides readers with a potent message of faith that is certain to resonate within the spirit.

Moore provides personal and relatable sermons that will empower readers in their trust of God's grace.

Consumers can purchase "Clearing My Desk" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Clearing My Desk," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing