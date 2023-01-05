Author Timothy Paul Neller's newly released "In His Hands" is the moving story of a former athlete who turns towards ministry after surviving a horrible incident

"In His Hands" from Christian Faith Publishing author Timothy Paul Neller is a faith-based story that centers around Paul, an athlete whose life is changed forever after surviving a car explosion. Now faithful to the Lord, Paul embarks on a journey to spread God's message as an evangelical pastor, despite the enemies he makes along the way that want his message silenced.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In His Hands": a stirring tale that follows a former athlete who turns into an evangelical preacher following his miraculous survival of a near-death experience. "In His Hands" is the creation of published author, Timothy Paul Neller, who retired as a professor at Oklahoma State University after having spent forty years in the career of education as a teacher, coach, principal, and administrator.

"After stunning the sports arena with his incredible running ability, the entire world is even more shocked when Paul escapes from a horrendous car explosion unharmed," writes Neller. "The adoration and speculation that follow leave Paul with a swarm of admirers, and soon after, he begins a worldwide campaign of evangelistic revivals. He has remarkable success in his efforts, while at the same time the man who attempted his assassination collaborates with a band of conspirators in an elaborate plot to end the life of Paul, whom Paul sees as the epitome of evil. The lives of the two men repeatedly clash as one effort after another to kill Paul repeatedly fails, and Paul's ministry becomes increasingly more powerful. Those closest to Paul too are dramatically affected during that struggle, but it is only after each one of them submits to the power of God and they place themselves completely in his hands that their lives are forever changed."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy Paul Neller's new book is a spellbinding journey of spirituality and courage that will find Paul's faith tested when face to face with those that want to bring him down. Expertly paced and insightful, this character-driven narrative will reveal to readers what can occur when one places their trust in God to guide them through their most difficult times.

View a synopsis of "In His Hands" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "In His Hands" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "In His Hands", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

